The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Philip Morris International, McDonald's, Texas Instruments and Blue Ridge Bankshares

Chicago, IL – July 22, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Philip Morris International Inc. PM, McDonald's Corp. MCD, Texas Instruments Inc. TXN and Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. BRBS.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Philip Morris, McDonald's and Texas Instruments

Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Philip Morris International Inc., McDonald's Corp. and Texas Instruments Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Big Q2 Earnings Week Awaits: Pre-Market Futures Up Slightly



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Philip Morris have outperformed the Zacks Tobacco industry over the past six months (+47.9% vs. +41.8%). The company’s strong pricing power and an expanding smoke-free product portfolio have been driving the company. For the first quarter of 2025, Philip Morris' net revenues increased 5.8% year over year, driven by higher combustible tobacco pricing and increased smoke-free product volumes.



Philip Morris has been making significant progress with its smoke-free transition, with products like IQOS and ZYN contributing to strong performance. The company has implemented significant cost-saving measures and strategic initiatives to enhance its margins and achieve its long-term financial goals.



For 2025, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is likely to be $7.26-$7.39, suggesting a 10.5-12.5% year-over-year increase. However, foreign currency fluctuations are concerning for the company.



(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>>)



McDonald's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past six months (+6.3% vs. +3.2%). The company is benefiting from menu innovations, value offerings and global expansion strategies. It plans to open approximately 2,200 restaurants globally in 2025. The company’s Accelerating the Arches strategy continues to fuel customer interest and strengthen its position in key global markets.



Additionally, McDonald’s is working to improve its delivery services, making the ordering experience more convenient and efficient for customers. Despite these positives, the company is facing some challenges. A drop in comparable guest traffic is a concern, and inflation remains a hurdle.



McDonald’s expects continued cost pressures this year, particularly in areas such as labor, food, packaging, and commodities, which could impact profitability.



(You can read the full research report on McDonald's here >>>)



Shares of Texas Instruments have gained +12.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +16.7%. The company is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market. Sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments helps in capturing market share.



Texas Instruments’ deepening focus on manufacturing and advanced technology infusion is another positive. Our model estimates indicate revenues witness a CAGR of 8.69% through 2025-2027. Its robust cash flows and aggressive shareholder return policies instill confidence in its long-term prospects.



However, cyclical downturn and pressure from underutilized manufacturing capacity are likely to continue hurting the Embedded Processing division’s performance in the near term. Rising manufacturing costs and the growing tech war between the United States and China are other concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)



Blue Ridge Bankshare's shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past six months (+19.3% vs. +1.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $358.33 million is fortifying its financial foundation via strengthened capital ratios, with tangible common equity rising to 12.5% and risk-based capital to 20.83%, exceeding regulatory thresholds. Operational streamlining, including workforce reduction, has lowered expenses, improving operating leverage.



BRBS is exiting non-core businesses, refocusing on lower-risk community banking. While core deposits and net interest margin are improving, recurring losses and ongoing Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) oversight temper the recovery narrative. A smaller loan book and declining fee income limit near-term upside.



Liquidity coverage is robust, but uninsured deposit levels remain high. The valuation suggests investors are cautiously optimistic, reflecting improved fundamentals but ongoing profitability and regulatory challenges.



(You can read the full research report on Blue Ridge Bankshare here >>>)

