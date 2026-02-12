The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Palantir Technologies, Snowflake Inc. and C3.ai

For Immediate Release

This AI Defense Stock Is One That Wall Street Can't Stop Buying

In the enterprise data and AI analytics space, Palantir Technologies Inc. stands out from peers, such as Snowflake Inc. and C3.ai, Inc., because of its highly scalable, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platform, robust revenues and profit margins, and reliable cash flows. This positions the AI-focused defense stock as a compelling buy. Let's see in detail –

Palantir's AIP Drives Explosive Growth and Profit Momentum

Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform ("AIP") enables organizations to seamlessly integrate and deploy AI and large language models across highly complex data infrastructures. Consequently, AIP has gained immense popularity among both U.S. commercial clients and the government.

Strong demand for AIP helped Palantir's fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of the U.S. commercial client segment to hit $507 million, up 137% year over year and 28% quarter over quarter, according to investors.palantir.com. In the same period, revenues for the government segment soared 66% year over year and 17% sequentially to $570 million.

The growing adoption of AIP has led Palantir to forecast full-year 2026 revenues of $7.182-$7.198 billion, more than double the $3.320 billion reported in 2025. Growth momentum also appears sustainable, as the remaining deal value of U.S. commercial reached $4.38 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 145% year over year and 21% sequentially.

Palantir projects steady improvement in its GAAP operating income and net income across every quarter of 2026. With a Rule of 40 score of 127%, well above the 40% benchmark, the company demonstrates a highly scalable business model that supports its growth outlook. Palantir also has a strong competitive moat. Its two flagship platforms, Gotham and Foundry, don't face meaningful competition, which underpins predictable cash flows over the long run.

Palantir Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

While unprofitable projects, reduced AI investments, or potential defense budget cuts could weigh on Palantir's growth trajectory, such risks appear distant. Led by Alex C. Karp, Palantir is well-positioned to gain from the growing adoption of AIP, its scalable business model, and its strong competitive advantage.

Palantir's net profit margin of 36.3%, more than the Internet - Software industry's 26.3%, further indicates significant growth potential.

Brokers are also bullish on Palantir's growth prospects. They estimate an average short-term price target for PLTR stock at $201.38, a 40.9% increase from the last closing price of $142.91. The highest target is $260, suggesting a potential upside of 81.9%.

As a result, Palantir has become a Wall Street favorite. Its Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 implies 100% year-over-year growth. Currently, Palantir holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

