The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Oracle, IBM, Merck and Earth Science Tech

Top Stock Reports for Oracle, IBM and Merck

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corp., IBM Corp. and Merck & Co., Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Earth Science Tech, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



Oracle’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+39.2% vs. +10%). The company is gaining from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by the strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Autonomous Database offerings, including from winning cloud-computing contracts from AI-focused startups.



The solid adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Fusion ERP, bodes well. ORCL’s partnership with Amazon for Oracle Database@AWS and general availability of Oracle Database@Google holds promise. Oracle’s Gen 2 Cloud is driving artificial intelligence clientele. Its share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.



The Zacks analyst expects fiscal 2025 net sales to grow 7.7% from fiscal 2024. However, higher spending on product enhancements toward the cloud platform amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion.



Shares of IBM have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+61.5% vs. -2.5%). The company is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing, and security in the long haul.



IBM’s core technology platform for AI capabilities watsonx is gaining significant market traction across industries. The company is collaborating with SAP to tap generative AI technology within the retail industry. The collaboration is likely to facilitate higher productivity and help accelerate business transformation in consumer-packaged goods and retail firms.



However, stiff competition in various end markets is straining profits. Stringent cost-cutting efforts to boost margins beyond a certain threshold are likely to impact product quality. IBM’s frequent acquisitions have escalated integration risks.



Merck’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (-26% vs. -4.7%). The company’s rising competitive pressure on the diabetes franchise and persistent challenges for Gardasil in China remain overhangs. There are concerns about Merck’s ability to successfully navigate the Keytruda loss of exclusivity period and potential competition for the drug.



Nevertheless, Merck’s first-quarter earnings and sales beat estimates. Its blockbuster drug, Keytruda, and new products have been driving sales. With continued label expansion into new indications, particularly earlier-stage launches, Keytruda is expected to see continued growth.



Animal health is also contributing to growth. Merck boasts a strong cancer pipeline, including Keytruda, which should drive long-term growth. Merck is investing in M&A activity to strengthen its pipeline.



Shares of Earth Science Tech have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (+11.4% vs. -7.8%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $42.53 million posted a 311.6% year-over-year revenue surge to $24.4 million for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2024, driven by RxCompound and Peaks. The vertically integrated model, new revenue from shipping and balanced customer mix support scalability.



Operating cash flow rose to $2.4 million, reflecting tighter working capital controls. Gross margin held firm at 72.7% despite a 1,151% spike in salaries. Strategic acquisitions expanded pharmacy and telehealth capabilities, but integration, liquidity ($0.5 million cash against $2.3 million liabilities), and revenue concentration risks loom.



Share buybacks amid short-term debt, opaque marketing ROI, and thin net margins (8.5%) raise sustainability questions. Execution and financial discipline will be critical to support ongoing growth. The P/B ratio signals premium pricing based on asset expectations.



