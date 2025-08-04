The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Oracle, Disney and KKR

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 4, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Oracle Corp. ORCL, The Walt Disney Co. DIS and KKR & Co. Inc. KKR.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, Walt Disney and KKR

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corp., The Walt Disney Co. and KKR & Co. Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Oracle’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+85.8% vs. +32.6%). The company is benefiting from continued momentum from its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business, including from winning cloud-computing contracts from AI-focused startups.



ORCL’s continued investment in cloud infrastructure, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Fusion ERP, positions it well for sustained growth in the dynamic software industry. Its partnership with Amazon for Oracle Database@AWS and general availability of Oracle Database@Google bodes well. Oracle’s Gen 2 Cloud is driving artificial intelligence clientele. The company's share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.



The Zacks analyst expects fiscal 2026 net sales to grow 14.8% from fiscal 2025. However, higher spending on product enhancements, toward the cloud platform amid increasing competition in the cloud domain, is likely to limit margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Shares of Walt Disney have outperformed the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry over the past year (+31.2% vs. +27.1%). The company is benefiting from strength in Domestic Parks & Experiences revenues driven by growth at domestic parks, Disney Vacation Club and Disney Cruise Line, partially offset by decline at international locations including Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.



In Entertainment, DIS expects double-digit percentage segment operating income growth in fiscal 2025. We expect fiscal 2025 net sales to increase 3.7% from fiscal 2024. However, Disney+’s profitability is expected to be hurt by higher investments in content, which will also increase programming and production costs in the Entertainment segment.



For fiscal Q3, Disney expects a modest increase in its Disney+ subscriber base on a sequential basis. Disney's declining ad revenues is an overhang. The company's leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Walt Disney here >>>)



KKR’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry over the past year (+31.2% vs. +28.2%). The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters. The second-quarter 2025 results primarily reflect impressive growth in its assets under management (AUM) balance. The company continues to enhance and diversify its offerings, supporting its long-term goal of reaching $1 trillion in AUM by 2030.



The addition of the latest capabilities to capture growing opportunities from infrastructure, real estate, growth and core investing activities is expected to scale its core businesses. Its solid liquidity position enables continued capital distribution.



However, its lower return on equity (ROE) compared with the industry’s average indicates less efficiency in using its shareholders’ funds. The stock is trading at a premium, limiting its near-term upside potenial.



(You can read the full research report on KKR here >>>)

