The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, VanEck Semiconductor ETF, Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF and VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 21, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks and ETFs recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA NVDA, VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH, Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF SHOC and VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF SMHX.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

NVIDIA Jumps on Upbeat Earnings & Guidance: ETFs in Focus

Chip giant NVIDIA just delivered another blockbuster quarter, easing investor concerns about soaring artificial intelligence (AI) spending that has weighed on markets in recent weeks. The company reported results on Nov. 19, 2025, after the market close. Results topped Wall Street expectations, sending its shares about 5% higher in after-hours trading (at the time of writing).

Revenues Soar on Massive AI Demand

For the quarter ending in October, NVIDIA posted $57 billion in revenue, marking a 62% uptick from a year earlier. The surge was driven by huge demand for its chips used in AI data centres, with that division’s sales surging 66% to more than $51 billion.“Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out,” CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

For Q3, Nvidia saw earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 on revenue of $57.01 billion. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share while revenues beat the estimate by 4.14%. The company recorded EPS and revenues of $0.81 and $35.1 billion, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.The company’s data center business brought in $51.2 billion versus the Bloomberg consensus estimate of $49.3 billion, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

AI Valuation Fears Linger Despite Strong NVIDIA Results

NVIDIA’s upbeat earnings hit the market at a time when investors are anxious about overvaluation concerns in the AI sector. Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown believes that while AI valuations in certain areas are stretched, NVIDIA’s fundamentals remain strong, as quoted by BBC.

$500 Billion in AI Chip Orders: More on the Way

NVIDIA chief Huang earlier projected $500 billion in AI chip orders through next year. Investors were watching closely for updates on when those revenues would materialize. CFO Colette Kress told analysts that Nvidia would “probably” take additional orders beyond the initial $500 billion, as mentioned in the BBC article. However, she voiced concern about U.S. export restrictions limiting chip sales to China.

NVIDIA expects revenues to be $65.0 billion, plus or minus 2% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. The guidance beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.30 billion.

NVIDIA at the Center of the AI Investment Network

NVIDIA’s influence extends far beyond chips. The company is at the core of a growing network of financial ties among AI leaders such as OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI. These increasingly circular investments — including Nvidia’s $100 billion stake in OpenAI — are drawing scrutiny from regulators and analysts who worry about the interconnected risks.

Time to Buy NVDA-Heavy ETFs?

NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). NVIDIA currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.26 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell etc.) made by 47 brokerage firms. The current ABR compares to an ABR of 1.29 a month ago based on 48 recommendations.

Of the 47 recommendations deriving the current ABR, 41 are Strong Buy and two are Buy. Strong Buy and Buy respectively account for 87.23% and 4.26% of all recommendations. A month ago, Strong Buy made up 85.42%, while Buy represented 4.17%.

It comes from a top-ranked Zacks Industry (top 38%) and Zacks-Sector (top 19%).Based on short-term price targets offered by 43 analysts, the average price target for Nvidia comes to $238.60. The forecasts range from a low of $140.00 to a high of $350.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.9% from the last closing price of $186.52.

The mix of bullish ratings and industry ranks (mentioned above) along with upbeat results, strengthen the case for investing in NVIDIA ETFs, mentioned below. The ETF approach lessens the company-specific concentration risks.

NVIDIA-heavy ETFs include VanEck Semiconductor ETF, Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF and VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Get it now >>

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): ETF Research Reports

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (SMHX): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.