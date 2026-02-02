The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, AMD and Alibaba

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 2, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSM, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Already Up Over 50%, These 2 AI Chip Stocks Are Just Getting Started

NVIDIA Corp., a leading designer of artificial intelligence (AI) processors, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., or TSMC, the manufacturer of advanced AI chips, have seen their shares climb 59.9% and 62%, respectively, over the past year.

This growth momentum shows no signs of slowing down, as incessant AI demand, expanding data centers, and easing trade tensions are expected to continue boosting revenues and profitability. Let's take a look at what's driving their upside potential and why investors remain bullish on these stocks.

TSMC Poised for Major Gains as AI Expands

Continued strong demand for TSMC's leading-edge process technologies is expected to drive future growth, as it has in the past. For the first quarter of 2026, TSMC projects revenues between $34.6 billion and $35.8 billion, according to investor.tsmc.com. This would surpass fourth-quarter 2025's $33.73 billion, a 25.5% year-over-year increase and a 1.9% sequential rise.

TSMC's profitability is set to strengthen, with the company expecting its gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2026 to be between 63% and 65%, slightly higher than the fourth quarter of 2025's 62.3%. As more AI hyperscalers build new data centers, demand for TSMC's chips powering these computing units is expected to increase, driving higher profit margins.

As a result, TSMC is expected to see earnings growth of 46.2% for the current quarter and 29.1% for the full year. TSMC's $14.01 Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) implies growth of 27.1% year over year.

Brokers are also bullish on TSMC's prospects. They predict TSMC stock's average short-term price target at $408, representing a 19.2% increase from the last close of $342.3. The highest target of $520 implies a potential upside of 51.9%.

NVIDIA Set for Growth on Eased Trade Tensions and AI Demand

Some investors may remain cautious on NVIDIA due to the potential impact of a U.S.-China trade conflict on its sales. The company also faces tough competition from rivals like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., especially as spending on data centers continues to rise.

However, at the moment, the trade tensions between the United States and China have somewhat eased, which bodes well for NVIDIA. This is because China has allowed some of its selective tech players, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and ByteDance, to purchase NVIDIA's H200 AI chips. The Trump administration has already approved the shipments, which could boost NVIDIA's growth in the region.

While the current geopolitical scenario offers a positive outlook, strong global demand for NVIDIA's cutting-edge Blackwell chips and cloud graphics processing units (GPUs) is expected to continue to drive sales. Notably, NVIDIA projects revenues of nearly $65 billion, plus or minus 2%, for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026, according to investor.nvidia.com. NVIDIA also anticipates an improvement in profitability, consistent with its historical performance.

Thus, the company's expected earnings growth rate for the current quarter and year are 70.8% and 55.9%, respectively. NVIDIA's $4.66 Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS indicates growth of 10.7% year over year.

Brokers are also optimistic about NVIDIA's outlook. They forecast the average short-term price target for NVDA stock at $254.81, implying a 33.1% increase from the last closing price of $191.52. The highest target is $352, suggesting a potential upside of 83.8% (read more: NVIDIA at 41x Forward Earnings: Buy, Hold, or Cash Out?).

NVIDIA currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while TSMC has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.