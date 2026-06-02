The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Sandisk and Micron

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 2, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Sandisk Corp. SNDK and Micron Technology MU.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

2 AI Memory Stocks Outperforming NVIDIA, with Big Upside Ahead

Despite a boom in artificial intelligence (AI), NVIDIA Corp. saw modest gains over the past year, as most of its solid quarterly performance was already priced into the stock. Investors remained concerned about China-related export curbs and their potential impact on profit margins.

NVIDIA’s shares gained 53.7% in the past year. However, two AI memory stocks — Sandisk Corp. and Micron Technology — delivered stronger returns, skyrocketing 4440.6% and 889%, respectively. While an increase in demand for high-capacity NAND storage is benefiting Sandisk, surging demand for high-bandwidth memory (“HBM”) chips is boosting Micron.

Let’s thus look in detail at why these two AI memory plays have surged and why their momentum may be far from over –

Sandisk Rides AI Data Center Demand and Strong Pricing Power

Sandisk posted revenues of $5.95 billion in the fiscal third quarter, up 97% sequentially and way more than the company’s guidance, according to investor.sandisk.com. As the company shifted its focus to high-value customers in the rapidly expanding data center segment, its revenue growth improved.

Strong pricing power across its product portfolio has also boosted the top-line performance. In particular, the increase in AI data center demand for memory products amid supply constraints has benefited Sandisk and is expected to remain a key growth driver in the long run.

Meanwhile, Sandisk is involved in making multi-year, high-value relationships through its New Business Model (“NBM”) agreements. These partnerships are expected to strengthen customer retention, enhance revenue visibility and boost profitability. Sandisk concluded three NBM agreements in the fiscal third quarter and added two more in the next three months, indicating growing customer commitment for its products.

Sandisk projects revenues between $7.75 billion and $8.25 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter, along with non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $30 to $33, up from $23.41 in the fiscal third quarter, indicating continued sequential growth momentum.

On the technical front, Sandisk’s shares are trading well above the long-term 200-day moving average (“DMA”) and the short-term 50-DMA, reflecting an uptrend.

Micron Rides AI Memory Shortage and Strong HBM Demand

Micron recently surpassed a $1 trillion market value, as persistent AI-driven demand has triggered a global memory supply shortage, boosting Micron’s pricing power and supporting the company as demand continues to outstrip supply.

Due to an increase in investments in AI infrastructure by hyperscalers, Micron witnessed incessant demand for its cutting-edge HBM chips. These chips are sought after since they can manage complex workloads proficiently while utilizing less power.

Given the tight supply of HBM chips, which is expected to persist throughout this year, the resulting demand-supply imbalance is likely to help Micron increase prices, supporting its long-term growth outlook.

Micron expects revenues of $33.5 billion in the fiscal third quarter, up from $23.86 billion in the fiscal second quarter, according to investors.micron.com. The company also projects a strong gross margin of around 81% for the fiscal third quarter, reflecting solid financial momentum.

From a technical standpoint, Micron’s shares are currently trading well above both the 200-DMA and 50-DMA, signaling a sustained uptrend.

Both Sandisk and Micron sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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