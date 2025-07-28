The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Rigetti Computing, IBM, Alphabet and Amazon.com

For Immediate Release

Is Rigetti the Next NVIDIA, and Should You Buy the Stock?

The biggest beneficiary of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom is NVIDIA Corp., with its shares increasing by 54.5% over the past year. It is the leading manufacturer of graphic processing units (GPUs) worldwide. However, its gains are far surpassed by Rigetti Computing, Inc.'s 1147.6% increase during the same period.

Yes, the quantum computing company has experienced some volatility this year, but overall, investors remain optimistic about the stock since quantum processing units (QPUs) can process data much faster than GPUs and could potentially be the next major advancement in technology. So, can Rigetti achieve similar success to NVIDIA in the future, and is it a worthwhile investment? Let's find out –

Reasons to Be Bullish on Rigetti Stock

Rigetti offers both modular and non-modular QPUs for sale. For developing quantum applications, Rigetti provides cloud-based platforms and designs its own quantum systems. This strategy of diversifying assists the company in minimizing risks.

Rigetti has made significant progress in quantum computing and released its first QPUs for commercial use in 2023. Recently, the company introduced the 84-qubit Ankaa 3 quantum system for government, and for commercial clients, it launched the 9-qubit QPU.

Likewise, Rigetti will launch a 36-qubit system this time and a non-modular 100-qubit system in 2026. Currently, it is collaborating with NVIDIA to develop a hybrid system combining QPU and GPU technologies to improve AI task processing efficiency.

Rigetti also offers more flexible on-site deployment options and pricing structures, giving it an advantage over larger competitors like IBM Corp.. As a result, many market analysts expect Rigetti's revenues to grow in the future with the rollout of its new systems.

Rigetti envisions a substantial long-term market for quantum computing. Boston Consulting Group estimates the market to be worth between $90 billion and $170 billion, while McKinsey projects it could reach $198 billion by that time.

Could Rigetti Be the Next NVIDIA? Should I Invest Now?

Despite Rigetti showcasing significant growth potential and staying ahead of its competitors, the practical use of quantum computing remains years away, leading to heightened risks and constraining RGTI's potential for advancement. Hence, it's premature to conclude that Rigetti will be able to mimic NVIDIA's success.

NVIDIA, on the other hand, has reclaimed the top spot as the most valuable company, driven by increased demand for AI. The company's first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $44.1 billion topped expectations, and are anticipated to see further growth as the demand for Blackwell chips and CUDA software continues to be robust (read more: D-Wave Quantum or NVIDIA: Which Stock Is a Better Buy Now?).

So, how to trade Rigetti stock now? The utilization of QPUs in AI applications will eventually benefit Rigetti, prompting stakeholders to hold on to their shares. New investors, however, may invest in Rigetti at their peril. This is because Rigetti's revenues are shrinking, operating expenses have gone up, and competition is tough from bigger tech players.

Rigetti's first-quarter revenues came in at $1.5 million, down 52.5% year over year. Higher R&D expenditures drove operating costs in the quarter to $22.1 million, up 22% year over year. Rigetti is currently using up cash resources during a period when other companies, such as Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com, Inc., are investing heavily in quantum computing.

Rigetti's sky-high valuation in a nascent quantum computing market is also very hard to comprehend. Its forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is 527.41, whereas the Internet - Software industry's is 6.32.

For now, Rigetti has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

