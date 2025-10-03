The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Microsoft, IBM, D-Wave and IonQ

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 3, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA NVDA, Microsoft MSFT, IBM IBM, D-Wave QBTS and IonQ IONQ.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Stocks to Gain from Quantum Computing in 2025

This year has seen quantum computing being pushed from lab interests toward practical deployments. Vendors and tech giants published official updates showing progress on error correction, larger qubit systems, hybrid quantum-classical stacks and new research centers aimed at real-world use.

Google reiterated its Willow roadmap and published research on error correction and scalable chips and NVIDIA launched a dedicated “Quantum Day” and announced an Accelerated Quantum Research Center to couple AI supercomputing with quantum research. Pure plays like Rigetti highlighted multi-chip systems and new commercial availability in their quarterly results. Together, these companies have sketched a year of measurable engineering advances and growing commercialization pathways.

Below are four stocks expected to gain from quantum computing in 2025.

Microsoft

Microsoft’s first-half 2025 quantum computing-based developments center on Majorana 1 and on partnerships to scale quantum hardware and control. Earlier this year, the company unveiled Majorana 1 as a breakthrough topological-qubit processor and a measurement/control approach intended to simplify qubit control and make very large qubit counts practical, positioning Microsoft to pursue a distinct, potentially more scalable hardware path than superconducting or trapped-ion approaches.

Microsoft’s focus on developer toolchains and collaborations to accelerate scalable systems suggests the company is pushing both hardware differentiation and cloud integration as its path to commercial quantum advantage. For investors who prefer a diversified tech heavyweight’s exposure to quantum instead of startups, Microsoft’s official roadmap points to multi-front engagement.

IBM

IBM in 2025 is pursuing a stepwise engineering route to fault-tolerant quantum computing that includes building a new IBM Quantum Data Center and an explicit roadmap toward large-scale, fault-tolerant machines. IBM also highlighted international System Two deployments, including a collaboration with RIKEN, along with continued Nighthawk-family hardware and software releases to expand circuit complexity, all signaling IBM’s investment in data-center-scale infrastructure, strategic partnerships and software stacks to support near-term commercial users and research collaborators.

As IBM has outlined, its current focus is on building industrial-scale, co-located classical–quantum platforms and ecosystems that enterprises and governments are likely to adopt first. The company’s 2025 outlook emphasizes steady platform expansion and strategic deployments rather than relying on a single near-term “killer app.”

D-Wave

D-Wave is currently emphasizing commercial traction, revenue growth and customer engagement for its quantum annealing and hybrid-solver offerings. In its last-reported second-quarter 2025 result, D-Wave reported stronger year-over-year revenue and rising cash balances. The company has also emphasized user conferences, including Qubits Japan and promoted product updates targeting hybrid workflows.

D-Wave continues to highlight its value proposition around already-usable optimization and hybrid solutions (rather than waiting for fault tolerance), pointing to commercial channels where enterprises can deploy quantum-enhanced workflows today. For investors seeking exposure to a vendor selling commercialized quantum services and software, D-Wave shows revenue momentum and active customer outreach.

IonQ

For IonQ, this year is marked by strong performance milestones and strategic technological advancements toward broader utility. Recently, the company announced new AQ performance milestones, surpassing its prior benchmarks and a quantum-Internet related advance converting trapped-ion photon emissions into telecom-band photons, enabling compatibility with existing fiber networks.

These developments portray IonQ as pushing both raw system performance and practical networking/connectivity features that would make trapped-ion systems more interoperable with classical telecom infrastructure. IonQ appears focused on performance leadership and ecosystem expansion, two themes that, if realized, will support the company’s long-term commercial case.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.