The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Nvidia, Las Vegas Sands, Take Two Interactive and Gold Fields

Head's Up! NVIDIA to Report: Global Week Ahead

What matters most in this Global Week Ahead?

· The task of clearing the huge backlog of shutdown-delayed U.S. data begins

· The world's most valuable company Nvidia publishes its results, and

· New inflation numbers will keep Europe's central banks on their toes



In Asia, new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's fiscal policy is taking shape.

In Latin America, Chile holds an election in Latin America, where pollsters are predicting another step to the right.

Next are Reuters’ Five World Market Themes, re-ordered for Equity Traders—

(1) On Wednesday, Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Nvidia's, quarterly report on Wednesday will be a critical test for the high-flying AI trade that has started to make some sputtering noises in recent weeks.

The semiconductor giant became the world's first $5 trillion company last month. It has lost a bit since, but with a staggering 8% weighting in the S&P 500 and major clout in many global indexes, it can easily sway markets on its own.

The AI bellwether's forecasts and the broader industry perspective will have ramifications for the wider tech ecosystem. It is going to either ease or feed those nagging investor concerns that this is already the next big bubble.

(2) After the U.S. Shutdown Ends, Clearing the Macro Data Backlog Begins

U.S. government number crunchers begin the task of shoveling out the backlog of data not released during Washington's unprecedented 43-day shutdown.

In 2013, which was the last shutdown to affect the all-important non-farm payrolls report, the figures came out five days after the government reopened.

Based on that timeline, traders could get the September numbers in the coming days, not least because the original release was planned for October 3, just a couple of days after the shutdown began.

Private data that has been published has suggested the labor market continues to weaken. That supports the case for a December Federal Reserve rate cut.

Officials are warning, though, that some data may have been lost forever, meaning the economic fog might take time to clear.

(3) The European Central Bank (ECB) is “In a Good Place.” Macro Data Incoming

It must be nice to be the European Central Bank right now. President Christine Lagarde says it is "in a good place" with interest rates and money markets having switched to autopilot, pricing in no move at all next year.

The coming week brings a raft of October inflation numbers, for both individual countries and the euro zone as a whole. Core consumer inflation was 2.4% in September, up from 2.3% in August but down from 2.7% last September.

The headline number has stayed around the ECB's 2% target for most of the year, however, and if the trade-weighted euro's 5.5% 2025 rise starts to drag it lower at any point Frankfurt would have room to cut again.

But the jury is out for now.

(4) The New Japanese Prime Minister Looks to Loosen Fiscal Policy

After initially suggesting it would leave monetary policy largely to its central bank, Japan's new government is now signaling a more hands-on approach.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is looking to loosen the fiscal reins and urging the Bank of Japan to go slow on raising rates, while new Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama has argued inflation has yet to sustainably hit the BoJ's 2% target.

The bank still looks primed for a hike in December, although Governor Kazuo Ueda has been cautious about pulling the trigger. Consumer price data due on November 21 should offer clues, but it could well be the crumpled yen that holds the key.

If its weakness affects politically sensitive food and energy prices, Takaichi may have no choice but to accept some speedy rate hikes.

(5) On Sunday, Chile Holds Elections

Chile holds the first round of its presidential election on Sunday.

Pollsters expect the leftist coalition candidate Jeannette Jara to come out on top, but for the race to then swing to the right in the run-off in a month's time.

Almost as key is the concurrent congressional election, where the right and center-right are expected to perform strongly. A win in both houses would mark the first such result since the 1950s, and would be lapped up by investors who see possible corporate tax cuts if the right also wins the presidency.

The peso has strengthened nearly 7% year-to-date and equities in both dollar and peso terms have soared over 40% — and the rally could easily continue.

Hard-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast and moderate conservative Evelyn Matthei — both market-friendly bets — look most likely to come in second place on Sunday. Yet if far-right libertarian Johannes Kaiser makes it to the runoff against Jara, it could be a different story.

Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY) Stocks

I picked 3 large market cap stocks, in clear up-trends, this week.

(1) Las Vegas Sands: This is a $66 a share stock, with a market cap of $44.3B. It is found in the Gaming industry. There is a Zacks Value score of C, a Zacks Growth score of B, and a Zacks Momentum score of D.

Las Vegas Sands is a leading international developer of multi-use integrated resorts primarily operating in the U.S. and Asia.

In the U.S., the company in its Las Vegas Operations has 3 properties' The Venetian Casino, Las Vegas, The Palazzo, Las Vegas and an Expo and Convention Center.

In Asia, the company owns and operates several properties in Macao, China and one in Singapore.

These properties are as follows: Macao Operations: Las Vegas Sands' integrated resort properties and other assets in Macao are owned and operated by Sands China Ltd., which is a majority-owned subsidiary of the company.

The company's Macao business comprises the following resorts: Sands Macao, The Venetian Macao, Four Seasons Macao, The Parisian Macao and Sands Cotai Central (under development). Sands Cotai Centralis Las Vegas Sands' master-planned resort-casino project under development in the Cotai Strip, Macao.

In 2016, the company opened The Parisian Macao, an integrated resort. Marina Bay Sands, Singapore: was opened in 2010.

(2) Take Two Interactive: This is a $238 a share stock, with a market cap of $43.8B. It is found in the Zacks Gaming industry too. There is a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of A, and a Zacks Momentum score of A.

Take Two Interactive Software is a leading developer and publisher of video games. Take Two's games can be played on video consoles, personal computers, mobile devices and tablets.

The company earns revenues from the sale of disk-based video game products, downloadable contents, subscription, micro-transactions and advertising.

The company develops and publishes games through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point and Playdots.

Take Two's Private Division is the publisher of Kerbal Space Program. Take Two has development studios in Australia, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, India, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The company sells games both physically and digitally through direct relationships with large retail customers and third-party distributors. GameStop, Microsoft, Sony, Steam and Wal-Mart are the top customers.

(3) Gold Fields Ltd.: This is a $41 a share stock, with a market cap of $37B. It is found in the Gold Mining industry. There is a Zacks Value score of C, a Zacks Growth score of A, and a Zacks Momentum score of C.

Gold Fields Ltd. is one of the world's largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia.

