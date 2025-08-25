The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Cisco and Linde

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 25, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO and Linde plc LIN.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Cisco Systems & Linde

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Cisco Systems, Inc. and Linde plc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> What to Expect from Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole Speech

Today's Featured Research Reports

NVIDIA'sshares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the year-to-date period (+29.5% vs. +28.6%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance, accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA's Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.

The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.

The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA's revenues to witness a CAGR of 29% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs could hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)

Shares of Cisco have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the year-to-date period (+16.1% vs. +15.1%). The company's business model has evolved with subscription revenues accounting for more than half of its total revenues. Increase in recurring revenue base bodes well for investors. Splunk acquisition enhances its recurring revenue base.

The buyout significantly expands Cisco's portfolio of software-based solutions, contributing more than $4 billion in ARR and makes it one of the largest software companies in the world. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthened Cisco's security portfolio.

However, it has been suffering from sluggish networking sales, primarily due to lackluster demand from telecommunication and cable services providers, as well as stiff competition. Cisco's prospects are further challenged in the AI-driven networking space due to stiffening competition.

(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)

Linde'sshares have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry over the year-to-date period (+16.2% vs. +8.4%). The company remains a dominant player in the industrial gas sector, delivering strong financial performance with consistent EPS growth, disciplined capital allocation, and industry-leading margins.

Linde's record $10.3 billion backlog ensures long-term revenue stability, while sustainability initiatives position it as a leader in low-carbon energy solutions. Strategic investments in high-return projects and small on-site contracts further reinforce its competitive edge.

However, foreign exchange headwinds, softening industrial demand in Europe & China, and regulatory uncertainties pose challenges. Also, slower growth in healthcare impacts diversification efforts. Despite these risks, LIN's strong execution, efficiency improvements, & long-term contracts position it well for sustained profitability & resilience in fluctuating market conditions.

(You can read the full research report on Linde here >>>)

