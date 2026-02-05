The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Broadcom, Walmart and Palladyne AI

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 5, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Walmart Inc. WMT, and Palladyne AI Corp. PDYN.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Broadcom and Walmart

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Broadcom Inc. and Walmart Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Palladyne AI Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> ADP Jobs Lower, Q4 Earnings Reports Up



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of NVIDIA have gained +0.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry's gain of +3.3%. The company is benefiting from the strong growth in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA's Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA's revenues to witness a CAGR of 40.7% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Broadcom's shares have gained +8.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry's gain of +19.8%. The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom's AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that supports large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects first-quarter fiscal 2026 AI revenues to double to $8.2 billion. AVGO's networking portfolio is gaining from strong demand for Tomahawk 6 products, as well as the Jericho 4 Ethernet fabric router.



The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. A rich partner base is a key catalyst. However, gross margin in the fiscal first quarter is expected to contract sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Shares of Walmart have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past six months (+29.7% vs. +26.9%). The company's performance reflects strong execution across its omnichannel model, with robust store-led fulfillment, solid e-commerce growth and sustained market share gains.



Third-quarter fiscal 2026 results highlight robust comparable sales, broad-based traffic growth and rapidly expanding higher-margin businesses such as advertising and membership, which represent a meaningful share of operating income. Faster delivery speeds, improved inventory availability and marketplace expansion continue to support e-commerce growth. Management's raised fiscal 2026 view underscores confidence in sustaining growth.



However, margin expansion remains constrained by elevated operating costs and tariff risks. Currency volatility, intense competition and an ongoing mix shift toward lower-margin essentials amid macroeconomic uncertainty are also concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Palladyne's shares have underperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past six months (-16.3% vs. +4.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $332.10 million is facing mounting losses ($23.1 million YTD), a high burn rate, and delayed commercial product readiness that raise concerns over sustainability and diversification.

Heavy reliance on U.S. defense contracts, high R&D costs and macro/policy risks further cloud the outlook. Trading at 63.26X EV/sales, investor caution is warranted despite long-term AI tailwinds and sector positioning.



Nevertheless, Palladyne AI is emerging as a vertically integrated defense tech innovator, uniting AI autonomy, aerospace design, and domestic manufacturing to deliver rapid, scalable military solutions aligned with DoD initiatives like Replicator.



Its strategic edge is fortified by a newly granted U.S. patent enabling autonomous swarming in contested environments. A partnership with Draganfly accelerates deployment through UAV integration, while its BRAIN avionics offer low-cost, lightweight AI-enabled control systems ready for production.



(You can read the full research report on Palladyne here >>>)

