The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Broadcom, Marvell, Jabil and Super Micro Computer

5 AI Majors to Buy at Attractive Valuations Amid Extreme Volatility

U.S. stock markets have been witnessing extreme volatility in the last five trading sessions due to the imposition of the Trump administration’s “Liberation Day” tariffs. During this volatile period, a handful of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stocks have become lucrative in terms of valuation. Some of these stocks have tremendous short-term upside along with vast long-term potentials.

Five such stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank are NVIDIA Corp., Broadcom Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., Jabil Inc. and Super Micro Computer Inc.

Wall Street Witnesses Severe Volatility

In four sessions from April 3-8, the Dow fell more than 4,500 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 13%. The tech-laden index entered bear market territory, sliding more than 20% from its recent high.

The S&P 500 fell more than 12% and is currently in a correction zone. Moreover, Wall Street’s broad-market index has tumbled almost 19% from its recent peak and was approaching a bear market. On April 8, the benchmark closed below an important technical barrier of 5,000, for the first time since April 2024.

However, on April 9, President Donald Trump restricted tariff rates to a baseline 10% for the next 90 days on most of the country’s trading partners with the notable exception of China. As a result, the S&P 500 jumped 9.5%, marking the benchmark’s third-largest single-day rally since World War II.

The Dow climbed 2,962.86 points or 7.9%, reflecting its biggest percentage single-day gain since March 2020. The Nasdaq Composite soared 12.2%, notching its largest one-day rally since January 2001 and the second-best day in its history.

Buy 5 Giant AI Infrastructure Stocks

These five AI infrastructure stocks have strong short-term and long-term revenue and earnings growth potential. These stocks have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 30 days. Each of our picks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA — the undisputed global leader of the generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered graphical processing units (GPUs) —reaffirmed its commitment to continued innovation, evolution and execution. After the successful execution of Hopper GPUs (with sales of more than 1.3 million units), NVDA’s existing Blackwell GPUs have already seen over 3.6 million units sold to cloud providers.

NVIDIA is expected to unveil Blackwell Ultra — in the second half of 2025 and begin shipping of Vera Rubin — in 2026. In addition, the company decided that it will announce its roadmap for Rubin Next — to be introduced in 2027 and Feynman AI chips in 2028.

The major innovation for NVDA’s new chipsets is a qualitative shift from pureplay generative AI models to reasoning AI models. NVIDIA said that AI chips with faster speed will be the best option for companies that opt for reasoning AI-based infrastructure to save costs and maximize returns. In this regard, its upcoming Blackwell Ultra chips are expected to provide data centers 50 times more revenues than its Hopper systems buoyed by its superfast AI servicing capabilities to multiple users.

Excellent Estimate Revisions for NVDA Stock

NVIDIA has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 52.1% and 47.5%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.5% in the last 30 days.

It has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 22.7% and 24.4%, respectively, for next year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 0.4% in the last 30 days.

Lucrative Valuation of NVDA Shares

NVIDIA has a return on equity (ROE) of 112.3% compared with the S&P 500’s ROE of 17.1% and the industry’s ROE of a mere 6.4%. It has a forward P/E (price/earnings) of 21.9% compared with the industry’s P/E of 21.9% and the S&P 500’s P/E of 16.5%. The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 82.9% from the last closing price of $114.33. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $120-$220.

Broadcom

Broadcom has been benefiting from strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs). In fiscal 2024, AI revenues jumped 220% over fiscal 2023 to $12.2 billion and represented 41% of semiconductor revenues. AVGO’s XPUs are necessary to train Generative AI models, and they require complex integration of compute, memory, and I/O capabilities to achieve the necessary performance at lower power consumption and cost.

AVGO’s next-generation XPUs are in 3 nanometers and will be the first of its kind to market in that process node. Broadcom remains on track for volume shipment of these XPUs to its hyperscale customers in the second half of fiscal 2025. AVGO sees massive opportunities in the AI space as specific hyperscalers have started to develop their own XPUs.

Broadcom believes that by 2027 each of its three hyperscalers would deploy 1 million XPU clusters across a single fabric. Serviceable Addressable Market for XPUs and network are expected to be between $60 billion and $90 billion in fiscal 2027 alone.

Impressive Estimate Revisions for AVGO Stock

Broadcom has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 21% and 35.5%, respectively, for the current year (ending October 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.6% in the last 30 days.

It has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 15.9% and 18.9%, respectively, for next year (ending October 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 1.6% in the last 30 days.

Attractive Valuation of AVGO Shares

Broadcom has a return on equity (ROE) of 32.2% compared with the S&P 500’s ROE of 17.1% and the industry’s ROE of a mere 2.8%. The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 59.7% from the last closing price of $249.25. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $185 to $300.

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology is benefiting from the strong demand environment across the data center end market. In the last reported quarter, MRVL’s data center end market revenues increased 98% year over year and 25% sequentially, propelled by strong revenue growth across AI-driven demand for PAM products and ZR electro-optics.

MRVL is a promising player in the solid-state drive controllers’ market. The storage market is seeing a steady increase in demand, given the fast-growing data volume, especially the exponential growth in unstructured data. Completion of inventory digestions is likely to aid growth for MRVL across the enterprise networking and carrier infrastructure end markets.

Solid Estimate Revisions for MRVL Stock

Marvell Technology has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 43.8% and 75.8%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% in the last 30 days.

It has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 18.9% and 28%, respectively, for next year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 0.3% in the last 30 days.

Astonishing Valuation of MRVL Shares

Marvell Technology has a forward P/E (price/earnings) of 18.2% compared with the industry’s P/E of 18.4% and the S&P 500’s P/E of 16.5%. The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 140.3% from the last closing price of $60.96. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $90 to $188.

Jabil

Jabil has been benefiting immensely from healthy momentum in the capital equipment, AI-powered data center infrastructure, cloud, and digital commerce business verticals. Its focus on end-market and product diversification is a key catalyst. Jabil’s target that “no product or product family should be greater than 5% operating income or cash flows in any fiscal year” is commendable.

JBL’s high free cash flow indicates efficient financial management practices, optimum utilization of assets, and improved operational efficiency. Massive application of generative AI is set to drastically increase the efficiency of JBL’s automated optical inspection machines for automation industry.

Solid Estimate Revisions for JBL Stock

Jabil has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -3.4% and 5.5%, respectively, for the current year (ending August 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.1% in the last 30 days.

It has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 3.9% and 16.1%, respectively, for next year (ending August 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 1.2% in the last 30 days.

Excellent Valuation JBL Shares

JBL has a P/E ratio of 13.4X compared with 13.91X of the industry and 16.49X of the S&P 500. It has a P/S ratio of 0.48X compared with 0.50X of the industry and 2.60X of the S&P 500. JBL has an ROE of 49.6% compared with 10.6% of the industry and 17.1% of the S&P 500. The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 44.9% from the last closing price of $137.38. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $157 to $184.

Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer is a total IT solution manufacturer for AI/ML (machine language), Cloud, HPC, Storage and 5G/Edge technologies. SMCI’s rack-scale plug-and-play Total AI and IT Solutions (especially the Deep-Learning and LLM-optimized ones based on NVDA’s HGX-H100) are gaining substantial traction.

SMCI’s servers are optimized for NVDA’s high-performance graphics processing units, including the flagship Blackwell platform. This platform is expected to power the next generation of AI clusters and hyperscale data centers, providing SMCI with a profitable growth avenue.

SMCI’s liquid-cooled server solutions are gaining momentum as they address the power and thermal challenges pertaining to large-scale AI workloads. Its focus on modular and rack-scale solutions also enables customers to scale efficiently, driving repeat business and boosting customer retention.

Strong Estimate Revisions for SMCI Stock

Super Micro Computer has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 59.2% and 15.4%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings remained same in the last seven days.

It has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 46.6% and 30.6%, respectively, for next year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 11.7% in the last 30 days.

Lucrative Valuation SMCI Shares

Super Micro Computer has a P/E ratio of 12.5X compared with 10.5X of the industry and 16.49X of the S&P 500. It has a P/S ratio of 0.91X compared with 1.38X of the industry and 2.60X of the S&P 500. It has a P/B ratio of 2.98X compared with 6.32X of the industry and 3.05X of the S&P 500.

SMCI has an ROE of 26.5% compared with 15.7% of the industry and 17.1% of the S&P 500. The short-term average price target of brokerage firms for the stock represents an increase of 76.5% from the last closing price of $36.71. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $15 to $150.

