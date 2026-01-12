The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Alphabet, Amazon.com and CBL & Associates Properties

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 12, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, and CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. CBL.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Alphabet and Amazon

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Non-farm Payrolls: Good News & Bad News



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+12.8% vs. +11.7%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA's Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA's revenues to witness a CAGR of 40.7% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Alphabet's shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past six months (+83.5% vs. +74.6%). The company is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure, Google Cloud, and Search. Google Cloud ended the third quarter of 2025 with $155 billion in backlog, up 46% sequentially.



The number of new Google Cloud Platform customers increased by roughly 34% year over year, and 70% of Google Cloud customers now use Alphabet's AI products. In third-quarter 2025, revenues from products built on Alphabet's generative AI models (Gemini, Imagen, Veo, Chirp and Lyria) grew more than 200% year-over-year, reflecting accelerating adoption.



Search is benefiting from AI Overviews and AI Mode that has driven growth in overall queries. YouTube is benefiting from the growing demand for shorts. However, stiff competition in cloud computing has been concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Shares of Amazon.com have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past six months (+10.8% vs. +9.3%). The company's international expansion and diversification across e-commerce, AWS cloud services, advertising, and streaming create multiple revenue streams while reducing concentration risk.



Management's Q4 2025 guidance projects net sales of $206-$213 billion with operating income between $21-$26 billion, reflecting operational efficiency gains. AI integration across operations enhances personalization, logistics, and AWS offerings, strengthening competitive positioning. The Zacks analyst expects 2025 net sales to grow 10.6% from 2024.



However, substantial capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure and data centers strain financial resources and compress margins. The company's expanding debt burden reduces financial flexibility amid rising interest rates. Intensifying competition from Walmart, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud is an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)



CBL & Associates Properties' shares have outperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry over the past six months (+50.3% vs. +6.8%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $1.17 billion, benefits from a dominant footprint in growing middle markets, with improving occupancy, leasing volumes and outsized rent spreads that highlight tenant demand for well-located, high-traffic assets.



Active portfolio recycling and selective acquisitions aim to enhance earnings quality without equity dilution, while ample liquidity, extended maturities and a low dividend payout ratio support flexibility and shareholder returns.



Yet, these positives are tempered by inconsistent same-center NOI trends, elevated operating costs, tenant bankruptcies and execution risk tied to redevelopment spending and acquisition leverage. Leasing momentum and capital returns signal resilience, but full-year NOI pressure and higher debt costs cloud near-term visibility. Valuation suggests upside if operations stabilize, but limited margin for error if fundamentals weaken.



(You can read the full research report on CBL & Associates Properties here >>>)

