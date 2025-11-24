The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 24, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Intel Corp. INTC.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

3 Reasons to Buy NVIDIA After Its Massive +62% Revenue Surge

NVIDIA Corp. is far ahead of its rivals, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and Intel Corp. especially following its stellar performance last quarter. Soaring demand for its Blackwell chips and cloud services has fueled growth, and there are even more reasons to consider buying NVIDIA stock now. Let’s delve into it –

NVIDIA’s Record Q3 Sets the Stage for Even Bigger AI-Driven Gains

NVIDIA delivered impressive fiscal third-quarter 2026 results, dispelling any doubts about its growth potential. For the quarter, NVIDIA reported revenues of $57 billion, representing a 62% year-over-year increase and a 22% rise from the previous quarter, as cited on investor.nvidia.com.

Its revenues from the highly regarded data center segment were $51.2 billion, up 66% from a year ago and 25% from the prior quarter. Its gaming revenues of $4.3 billion may have declined 1% from the previous quarter, but it’s still up 30% compared to a year ago.

NVIDIA’s CEO, Jensen Huang, explained that persistent demand for Blackwell-based systems lifted data center revenues, and that cloud graphics processing units (GPUs) are completely sold out. As a result, NVIDIA’s net income for the quarter increased to $31.91 billion, up from $19.31 billion in the same period last year.

But it’s not just NVIDIA’s outstanding quarterly performance that stands out; the company’s confidence in ongoing growth is even more promising. NVIDIA anticipates that revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 will reach around $65 billion, with a margin of plus or minus 2%. This optimism is driven by NVIDIA’s dominance in AI hardware and its strong competitive moat, reinforced by its CUDA software platform, which is expected to continue fueling its growth.

2 More Reasons That Make NVIDIA a Long-Term Play

There’s been growing concern on Wall Street that the artificial intelligence (AI) boom might be a speculative bubble. However, Jensen Huang has eased those fears, asserting that “we’ve entered the virtuous cycle of AI. The AI ecosystem is scaling fast — with more new foundation model makers, more AI startups, across more industries, and in more countries. AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once.” In short, NVIDIA is well-positioned to benefit as AI becomes more deeply integrated into various applications.

To top it off, NVIDIA’s management remains quite confident about its future growth and believes that the company is financially strong. Since the start of fiscal 2026, NVIDIA has returned $37 billion to its shareholders through share buybacks and cash dividends.

NVIDIA: A Clear Buy

Following NVIDIA’s record-breaking third quarter, its strong growth outlook, AI-driven momentum, and considerable shareholder returns make the stock even more attractive.

Brokers are also optimistic about NVIDIA’s prospects. They forecast the average short-term price target for NVDA stock at $239.49, reflecting a 28.4% increase from the last closing price of $186.52. The highest target is $350, suggesting a potential upside of 87.7%.

What’s more, NVIDIA is more affordable than its peers. Based on the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, NVIDIA trades at 40.33 times forward earnings compared to the Semiconductor - General industry’s forward earnings multiple of 45.92.

For now, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

