The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Netflix, Mastercard, Shell and Moving iMage

Chicago, IL – August 20, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Netflix, Inc. NFLX, Mastercard Inc. MA, Shell plc SHEL and Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ.

Top Analyst Reports for Netflix, Mastercard and Shell

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Inc., Mastercard Inc. and Shell plc, as well as a micro-cap stock Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

Netflix’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the year-to-date period (+35.6% vs. +30.4%). The company is benefiting from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio and healthy engagement levels with about two hours of viewing per member per day, indicating strong member retention.

NFLX's advertising tier now accounts for more than 55% of new sign-ups in available markets. NFLX has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, supported by a diversified content strategy, including international programming, live events, and gaming initiatives.

The 2025 content slate with returning hit shows like Squid Game, Wednesday and Stranger Things hold promise. However, stiff competition in the streaming space from Apple, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ is a headwind.

(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)

Shares of Mastercard have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the year-to-date period (+11.9% vs. +3.5%). The company’s second quarter earnings beat estimates. Its acquisitions are helping the company to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams. We expect net revenue to rise 14.5% year over year in 2025.

The accelerated adoption of digital and contactless solutions is providing an opportunity for its business to expedite its shift to the digital mode. Strong cash flow supports its growth initiatives and enables shareholder value-boosting efforts through repurchases and dividends. Its times-interest-earned of 23.9X is above the industry average.

However, MA's dividend yield is lower than the industry average. The Zacks analysts expect adjusted operating expenses to grow 15.6% year over year in 2025. High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues. Also, the stock is overvalued within the industry. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.

(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>>)

Shell’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the year-to-date period (+18.2% vs. +6.1%). This London-based oil supermajor looks fairly balanced at the moment. The start-up of LNG Canada and leadership in projects like Whale and Mero-4 strengthen its LNG and upstream portfolio, offering resilience against oil price volatility.

Cost savings of nearly $4 billion since 2022 and a disciplined capital strategy underpin its free cash flow growth target, while consistent $3-3.5 billion quarterly buybacks and a 4% dividend yield enhance shareholder returns.

However, the year-over-year fall in revenues and earnings in the second quarter of 2025 underscores exposure to commodity cycles. Weak chemicals margins, falling upstream production, and risks of LNG oversupply further weigh on its outlook. Additionally, Shell’s slower transition toward renewables raises ESG concerns. Hence investors are advised to hold the stock.

(You can read the full research report on Shell here >>>)

Shares of Moving iMage Technologies have gained +10.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Technology Services industry’s gain of +17.8%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $7.28 million is poised to benefit from a U.S. box office rebound in 2025, driven by post-COVID recovery and renewed consumer interest in theatrical and esports experiences.

MITQ is a key player in cinema and hybrid venue buildouts, reinforced by national execution capabilities and a growing client base. Its proprietary products — ALF lighting, IS-series energy systems, and MovEsports carts — support recurring, high-margin revenue and deepen integration with partners like Dolby and Samsung. A 57% YoY jump in gross profit highlights traction in bundled solutions.

However, challenges persist, such as Q3 FY25 sales falling 8.2% YoY due to fewer large contracts, exposing MITQ’s dependency on one-off deals. Elevated inventory reserves signal demand mismatches, while vendor and customer concentration add risk. Emerging offerings face adoption hurdles, limiting predictability and leverage.

(You can read the full research report on Moving iMage Technologies here >>>)

