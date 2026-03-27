The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Netflix, Advanced Micro Devices, SAP and MIND Technology

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 27, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Netflix, Inc. NFLX, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, SAP SE SAP and MIND Technology, Inc. MIND.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Netflix, AMD and SAP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and SAP SE, as well as a micro-cap stock, MIND Technology, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Netflix’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (-5.5% vs. +3.3%). Per the Zacks analyst, concerns include regulatory hurdles and potential fallout following the proposed Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition. Elevated debt and content obligations add leverage risk, while intensifying competition from major streaming rivals could pressure subscriber growth and long-term momentum.

However, Netflix benefits from a strong and expanding subscriber base driven by localized and foreign-language content. High engagement supports retention, while a diversified strategy spanning international programming, live events, and gaming strengthens its long-term growth outlook.

(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)

Advanced Micro Devices’ shares have outperformed the Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+106.5% vs. +99.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from strong EPYC demand driven by cloud, enterprise, and AI workloads. Growing hyperscaler adoption, rising need for compute infrastructure, and traction for Instinct accelerators enhance prospects. New system-level capabilities and a broad partner ecosystem further support growth.

Yet, intense competition from NVIDIA and Intel could limit market share gains and pressure overall momentum in the highly competitive chip industry.

(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)

SAP’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past six months (-36.0% vs. -31.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company faces pressure from deal mix and longer sales cycles, delaying near-term revenue recognition. Weak software license and services revenues add to headwinds, while certain enterprise contract structures weigh on cloud backlog visibility.

However, SAP is benefiting from strong Cloud ERP growth and rising adoption of Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions. Momentum in Business Data Cloud and AI innovations, along with solid bookings, supports long-term growth, margin expansion and robust cash flow outlook.

(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)

MIND Technology’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past year (+40.6% vs. +14.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from improving visibility backed by a recent seismic contract and facility expansion supporting higher-margin work. Greater capital flexibility and exposure to a resilient global marine seismic market, along with a diversified footprint, strengthen growth prospects and strategic agility.

Yet, declining revenue and backlog signal demand volatility, while rising reliance on aftermarket sales may cap long-term upside. Profitability is also pressured by increasing operating expenses.

(You can read the full research report on MIND here >>>)

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.