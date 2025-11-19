The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Amazon.com and Eli Lilly

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 19, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Eli Lilly and Co. LLY.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Microsoft, Amazon and Eli Lilly

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com, Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Microsoft’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+17.8% vs. +13.3%). The company’s fiscal first-quarter 20256 results demonstrate robust fundamental strength, with earnings and revenue exceeding expectations driven by cloud and AI business momentum alongside Copilot adoption.



Azure's 40% growth and $392 billion commercial remaining performance obligation signal sustained demand, while diversified revenue streams across productivity software, cloud infrastructure, and gaming provide stability. The expanded OpenAI partnership securing $250 billion in additional Azure commitments reinforces long-term AI leadership. The Zacks analyst expect’s fiscal 2026 net sales to grow 15.1% from fiscal 2025.



However, capacity constraints through fiscal year-end limit immediate revenue capture despite strong demand. Management's guidance for flat operating margins and continued infrastructure investments indicate profitability headwinds.



Shares of Amazon.com have gained +2.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +10.1%. The company reported strong third-quarter results, earnings of $1.95 per share beating estimates by 23% and revenue of $180.1 billion growing 13.4% year-over-year. AWS revenue rose 20.2% to $33 billion, though lagging competitors' cloud growth rates of 34-40%.



Amazon demonstrated pricing power through 24% advertising revenue growth and robust Prime engagement. AI initiatives like Trainium2 show promise and Q4 guidance projects 10-13% sales growth. The Zacks analyst expect’s 2025 net sales to grow 10.6% from 2024.



However, profitability concerns emerged as operating income remained flat at $17.4 billion, impacted by $4.3 billion in special charges. Free cash flow declined sharply to $14.8 billion from $47.7 billion due to aggressive $50.9 billion AI infrastructure investments. Elevated operating expenses and stiff cloud competition are headwinds.



Eli Lilly’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+33.4% vs. +16.8%). The company’s Q3 earnings and sales beat estimates. Demand for popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company’s key top-line drivers.



Launches of these drugs in new international markets and improved supply from ramped-up production have led to strong year-to-date sales in 2025. Lilly’s other new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca are also contributing to its top-line growth.



Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in obesity and diabetes with oral GLP-1 obesity pill, orforglipron, expected to be launched next year. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some top-line headwinds.



