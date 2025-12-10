The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights JPMorgan Chase, EPAM Systems and Costco Wholesale

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 10, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM and Costco Wholesale Corp. COST.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for JPMorgan Chase, EPAM and Costco

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., EPAM Systems, Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets "Risk Off" Ahead of Wednesday's Fed Decision



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of JPMorgan Chase have gained +32.1% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +33.1%. The company shares were driven by continued operational strength amid cost concerns and a weak asset quality. Business expansion efforts, loan demand and changes in interest rates will aid net interest income (NII) growth.



The Zacks analyst projects NII to witness a CAGR of 3.3% by 2027. In investment banking (IB), the company’s solid pipeline and market leadership remain competitive strengths, though capital markets volatility and elevated mortgage rates are likely to weigh on fee income. Our estimates for non-interest income don’t show a favorable trend this year.



Technology and marketing investments will keep costs elevated. The Zacks analyst expects expenses to reflect a CAGR of 4.4% by 2027. A tough macro backdrop raises concerns about asset quality. We expect provisions to rise 10.5% in 2025.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan Chase here >>>)



Shares of EPAM have declined -12.9% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s decline of -13.3%. The company is gaining from the ongoing digital transformation by enterprises and a continued focus on customer engagement and product development. EPAM’s sustained focus on strategic acquisitions and partnerships enhances its product portfolio and drives top-line growth.



The Zacks analyst model estimates suggest that EPAM’s revenues are expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% between 2025 and 2027. Its substantial investment in Gen AI capabilities is expected to boost growth as AI becomes increasingly integral to enterprise operations.



A sustained focus on realigning the cost structure with the current demand environment is likely to benefit margins. Intensifying competition and unfavorable forex are other major concerns.



(You can read the full research report on EPAM here >>>)



Shares of Costco have underperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past year (-10.4% vs. +0.1%). Being a consumer defensive stock, the company has survived the market turmoil, supported by its resilient membership-based model, disciplined pricing, and operational excellence.



Costco’s consistent renewal rates and expanding member base reinforce its dependable recurring revenue stream, while the Kirkland Signature brand continues to drive margin strength. Robust e-commerce momentum and growing adoption of digital fulfillment services enhance Costco’s omnichannel reach, driving traffic.



Strategic sourcing, diversification, and supply chain efficiency have helped mitigate tariff and cost pressures. Backed by a solid liquidity position, Costco remains well-positioned to capitalize on global growth opportunities.



(You can read the full research report on Costco here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.