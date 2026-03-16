The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights IonQ, D-Wave Quantum and Rigetti Computing

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 16, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: IonQ IONQ, D-Wave Quantum QBTS and Rigetti Computing RGTI.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Quantum Computing Set to Scale in 2026: IONQ, QBTS, RGTI Outlooks

Amid macroeconomic uncertainty and volatile technology spending in 2026, the quantum computing industry is gradually transitioning from research-led experimentation toward early commercialization. The sector remains small but is expanding rapidly. The global quantum computing market was at about $0.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach roughly $1.08 billion in 2026, before potentially exceeding $16 billion by 2035 (as per Global Growth Insights data) as adoption broadens across finance, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing.

Pure-play vendors are entering this phase with improving commercial traction. IonQ reported 2025 revenue growth of 202% from 2024 and expects $225–$245 million in 2026 revenues, supported by a $370 million remaining performance obligation backlog and expanding enterprise deployments.

D-Wave Quantum's revenues were up 179%, while its sales pipeline expanded nearly 1,500% year over year, reflecting growing enterprise demand for optimization workloads and quantum compute-as-a-service platforms.

Meanwhile, Rigetti Computing continues advancing its superconducting roadmap, targeting deployment of a 108-qubit system in 2026 and a 150+ qubit system by year-end, supported by roughly $590 million in cash to fund development.

At the industry level, 2026 represents a critical scaling phase. Current machines operate in the NISQ (Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum) era with roughly 50–1,000 qubits, where hybrid classical-quantum workflows dominate while researchers work to reduce error rates and enable fault-tolerant systems later in the decade. Hardware roadmaps suggest steady progress, with processors exceeding 300 qubits, improved error-correction techniques and advances across multiple architectures, including superconducting, trapped-ion and photonic systems, during the second half of the decade.

Quantum Pure Plays' Growth Outlook, Roadmaps and Key Risks for 2026

IONQ: Despite macroeconomic volatility and cautious enterprise technology spending in 2026, IonQ appears positioned to sustain strong growth momentum, supported by accelerating commercialization and a strong product roadmap. Fourth-quarter revenues reached $61.9 million, reflecting expanding global customer adoption. For 2026, IonQ expects $225–$245 million in revenues, supported by $370 million in remaining performance obligations, providing improved demand visibility.

On the technology front, IonQ plans to demonstrate an operational 256-qubit sixth-generation quantum computer in 2026 while continuing deployments of its fifth-generation Tempo systems. The company is also pursuing the planned acquisition of SkyWater Technology, which aims to strengthen semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and support scaling of its quantum platform as commercialization accelerates.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is likely to report earnings growth of 13.7% on revenue growth of 82.3% in 2026.

D-Wave: It appears to be gaining commercial traction as enterprise adoption of quantum computing expands. The company reported 2025 revenues of $24.6 million, up 179% year over year. Entering 2026, momentum has accelerated, with year-to-date bookings already exceeding any full-year bookings in the company's history, while its sales opportunity pipeline expanded nearly 1,500% year over year. The company also secured major commercial wins, including a $20 million Advantage2 system sale to Florida Atlantic University and a $10 million two-year enterprise QCaaS agreement with a Fortune 100 company.

Yet, despite improving commercial traction, risks remain for D-Wavein 2026, reflected in its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Its revenue base remains relatively small and dependent on a limited number of large system and enterprise contracts, which could create quarterly volatility. Profitability is also likely to remain under pressure as D-Wave continues investing heavily in R&D and commercialization of its Advantage2 platform and newly acquired gate-model capabilities from Quantum Circuits. The company is expected to report earnings growth of 68.5% on revenue growth of 79.3% in 2026.

Rigetti: Amid macro uncertainty and the early-stage nature of the quantum computing industry, Rigetti continues focusing on long-term technology scaling and system performance improvements. The company is advancing its superconducting quantum computing architecture, emphasizing a modular chiplet-based design to enable larger and more scalable processors. Commercial traction is gradually emerging, highlighted by an $8.4 million contract with India's Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to deliver a 108-qubit on-premises quantum computer, expected to be deployed in 2026.

Rigetti aims to expand system performance and qubit counts through continued hardware innovation and software integration, while collaborating with government and research institutions to broaden adoption of its quantum computing platform as the industry moves toward larger-scale quantum systems.

This Zacks Rank #3 company is likely to report earnings growth of 73.4% on revenue growth of 254.7% in 2026. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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