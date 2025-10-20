The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Home Depot, Boeing, Progressive, Frequency Electronics and United Bancorp

For Immediate Release

Top Analyst Reports for Home Depot, Boeing and Progressive

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including The Home Depot, Inc., The Boeing Co. and The Progressive Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Frequency Electronics, Inc. and United Bancorp, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Home Depot's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry over the year-to-date period (+1.4% vs. -1.2%). The company's strong second-quarter fiscal 2025 results and broad-based sales growth. Comps improved, driven by higher-value purchases and steady demand from both Pro and DIY customers.



HD continues to advance its "One Home Depot" strategy, enhancing the interconnected shopping experience through faster delivery, expanded fulfillment centers, and digital innovation. Online sales rose sharply, reflecting investments in AI, logistics, and personalization. Meanwhile, acquisitions like SRS and GMS deepen Pro relationships and broaden specialty capabilities.



However, HD faces softer demand in big-ticket discretionary categories, reflecting consumer caution amid high interest rates. Margin pressure, currency headwinds, tariffs woes and macroeconomic uncertainty also remain key risks.



(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)



Shares of Boeing have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+36.5% vs. +16.6%). The company remains the largest U.S. commercial aircraft manufacturer. Steadily growing commercial air travel should boost Boeing's service business unit. Our model also reflects that.



The outlook for Boeing's defense and space business segment also remains optimistic. The acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems should strengthen Boeing's long-term revenue prospects.



However, the shortage of labor continues to pose a threat to this aircraft giant. Trade tensions between the United States and China may cause Boeing to be unsuccessful in the timely delivery of its 737 jets and thereby hurt its operational performance. Supply-chain issues and heightened U.S. import tariffs also pose a threat to this stock.



(You can read the full research report on Boeing here >>>)



Progressive's shares have underperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (-9.3% vs. +2.8%). The company continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio and strength in Personal auto, contributing about 75% of total premiums.



Rate increases, personal auto application increases, improving retention rates and a strong independent agents' network should drive long-term premium growth and generate steady revenues. Investment in digital transformation should support this strength. Progressive has a reinsurance program to offset some of its losses and a strong financial position overall.



All these positives have led to the overvaluation of its shares, the main factor keeping us on the sidelines. A non-conducive geopolitical landscape and macro uncertainties could reduce demand for autos, having a corresponding negative impact on its growth prospects.



(You can read the full research report on Progressive here >>>)



Shares of Frequency Electronics have outperformed the Zacks Instruments - Control industry over the year-to-date period (+93.6% vs. +11.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $350.78 million offers strong near-term revenue visibility with a $71 million funded backlog, 64% expected to convert within 12 months, supported by stable demand from government and aerospace sectors. Recent defense wins, including a $3.1 million Patriot Missile contract, underscore the strategic relevance of its proprietary oscillators and clocks.



The company maintains solid liquidity with $29.6 million in working capital and positive cash flow, enabling continued R&D investment and share repurchases. Expansion into emerging technologies and vertical integration enhances product differentiation and supply chain resilience.



However, key risks include Q1 FY26 revenue and margin declines due to program delays and early-stage contract mix, rising SG&A tied to growth initiatives, high U.S. government exposure, and increased inventories. Shares are up 94.3% YTD, trading at premium EV/sales and EV/EBITDA multiples.



(You can read the full research report on Frequency Electronics here >>>)



United Bancorp's shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry over the year-to-date period (+5.2% vs. -3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $76.79 million offers stable earnings growth supported by strategic investments and prudent capital management. Q2 2025 net income rose 10% YoY to $1.9 million, driven by higher net interest income and a stronger margin (3.65%).



Despite higher costs from new initiatives like the Wheeling Banking Center and Unified Mortgage Division, these are expected to drive long-term asset and fee growth. Dividend increases (8.2% YTD) and a 5.2% forward yield enhance shareholder returns. Asset growth (+3.2%) and capital strength (8.9% of average assets) support future expansion.



However, risks include margin compression from rising deposit costs, a growing unrealized loss on long-duration securities ($17.7 million), and rising nonperforming loans. Operating expenses are rising due to structural investments, pressuring efficiency. The stock trades at a discount to peers (P/E 10.47x vs.10.85x sub-industry).



(You can read the full research report on United Bancorp here >>>)

