The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights D-Wave Quantum, IonQ and Rigetti

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 2, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: D-Wave Quantum’s QBTS, IonQ IONQ and Rigetti RGTI.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

D-Wave Quantum Sees Solid Funding, Expansion & Growth in 2025

D-Wave Quantum’s profits are being driven by its new technology and growing customer adoption. In July 2025, the company formalized a strategic development initiative for advanced cryogenic packaging, intended to scale both its annealing and gate-model processor architectures. This initiative deepens D-Wave’s partnership with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and expands its multichip interconnect capability, thereby strengthening the infrastructure required for roadmap targets such as 100,000 qubits.

On the funding side, D-Wave successfully completed a $400 million at-the-market (ATM) equity offering in July 2025, further bolstering its cash war chest. This will enable the company to pursue acquisitions, working capital and capital expenditures. Together, these moves strengthen D-Wave’s technical foundations and financial flexibility in executing its profitability plan.

On the adoption front, D-Wave is gaining more regional depth and brand presence, especially in the Asia Pacific. It hosted its first Qubits Japan 2025 user conference in Tokyo on Sept. 17 to highlight customer success stories, technical roadmap updates and quantum AI applications.

The company also reported an 83% increase in bookings in the APAC region over the past 12 months, signaling accelerating demand in markets like Japan, South Korea and broader Asia. These developments complement D-Wave’s prior wins in Europe and North America, helping to diversify its commercial base and reduce regional concentration risk.

Financially, the additional equity infusion should further buffer the company as it continues to sustain investment and absorb short-term losses. The $400 million (ATM) offering in July, executed at a strong average share price, emphasizes investor confidence in D-Wave’s long-term story.

Coupled with the earlier record cash balance of $819 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025, D-Wave now possesses one of the strongest balance sheets among publicly held quantum firms. These resources give it scope to invest in growth, scale operations and absorb lumpy system-sale cycles without immediate pressure to achieve cash-flow breakeven.

Competitive Landscape at a Glance

IonQ: The company is extending its strategy beyond core quantum hardware through acquisitions and collaborations. It announced plans to acquire Oxford Ionics in a $1.075 billion all-stock transaction and Vector Atomic, a quantum sensing specialist focused on navigation and positioning.

These deals expand IonQ’s capabilities into quantum sensing, networking and security. Additionally, IonQ signed an MOU with the U.S. Department of Energy to explore quantum-secure satellite communications, reinforcing its role in future quantum infrastructure.

Rigetti: It is progressing in superconducting gate-model quantum computing with the debut of its 36-qubit multi-chip processor (Cepheus-1-36Q), which integrates four chiplets in a modular architecture. The system reached a median two-qubit gate fidelity of 99.5%, cutting error rates in half compared with prior versions.

Rigetti strengthened its balance sheet by raising $350 million through an equity offering, leaving it well-capitalized with no debt. Rigetti also forged a partnership with India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing to co-develop hybrid quantum systems, advancing its push toward international collaboration.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.