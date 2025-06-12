The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights D-Wave Quantum, IBM, IonQ and Rigetti Computing

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 12, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: D-Wave Quantum QBTS, International Business Machines Corp.'s IBM, IonQ IONQ and Rigetti Computing RGTI.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Quantum Rivalry Rises with IBM's Push: Is D-Wave Still a Buy?

Shares of D-Wave Quantum have captured the spotlight over the past year, soaring an astounding 1359.5%. This rally has been fueled by accelerating demand for quantum technology, broader AI-driven infrastructure boom and the company's robust quarterly results.

However, International Business Machines Corp.'s entry into the next phase of quantum computing with its yesterday's announcement of IBM Quantum Starling, a large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer projected to perform 20,000 times more operations than today's machines, may signal a new competitive threat within this niche. IBM's roadmap includes tangible plans to deliver fault tolerance and modular scalability by the end of the decade. Big Blue's latest move, while showcasing its long-term ambition to lead in enterprise quantum solutions, also raises concerns for smaller players like QBTS.

With IBM's renewed push, the quantum race is heating up. Investors must now reassess whether D-Wave Quantum's fundamentals and growth strategies reflect sustainable leadership or if recent gains could prove overextended amid escalating competitive pressure. Let's find out.

Long-term Tailwinds for QBTS

Quantum Supremacy Fuels Confidence: D-Wave Quantum's first-quarter 2025 achievement of quantum computational supremacy on a real-world materials science problem is now published in Science. Using its 1,200-qubit Advantage2 prototype, the company solved a problem in minutes that would take a top-tier classical supercomputer nearly a million years, consuming more energy than the world produces in a year. This validation separates D-Wave from peers like IonQ and Rigetti Computing, which are yet to demonstrate superiority on commercially relevant tasks.

Competitive Advantage of Annealing Quantum Computing: D-Wave works on annealing quantum computing, a branch of quantum computing optimized for combinatorial and optimization problems. Unlike rivals focused on gate-based models that are still stuck in development cycles, D-Wave's systems are built for immediate deployment. Its growing body of production applications supports this.

Strong Cash Position Supports Path to Profitability: D-Wave Quantum exited the first quarter of 2025 with a record-high consolidated cash balance of $304.3 million, significantly enhanced by $146.2 million in net proceeds raised through its third At-The-Market (ATM) offering during the quarter. Management now believes this cash position is sufficient to fund operations through to profitability, solidifying D-Wave's standing as one of the most capital-efficient companies in the quantum computing space.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Trades Above 50 and 200-Day Moving Averages

Technical indicators suggest continued strong performance for D-Wave Quantum. Notably, the 50-day SMA continues to read higher than the 200-day SMA, signaling a bullish trend. This technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in QBTS' financial health and prospects.

Estimates for QBTS

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for D-Wave Quantum's second-quarter and 2025 earnings implies 30% and 72% improvement, respectively, from the year-ago periods.

Sign of More Upside for QBTS

As the only quantum computing company to demonstrate real-world quantum supremacy, validated by a peer-reviewed Science publication, D-Wave distinguishes itself from competitors like IonQ and Rigetti Computing, which remain focused on less mature gate-based systems with fewer commercial deployments. While IBM's investment in quantum might prove a threat for smaller companies, it also validates the opportunity D-Wave is already capitalizing on with its production-ready annealing solutions.

Despite IBM's entry, D-Wave still has a long runway for growth. Backed by strong first-quarter 2025 results, rising enterprise adoption and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), QBTS offers more upside potential for long-term investors. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.