The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights CoreWeave, SoundHound, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Casey's General Stores and Chipotle Mexican Grill

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 15, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV, SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Microsoft Corp's MSFT, Amazon.com, Inc.'s AMZN, Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Which AI Stock - CoreWeave or SoundHound - Is the Better Buy?

An artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is underway, with two companies, CoreWeave, Inc. and SoundHound AI, Inc., well-positioned to ride this technological wave. While CoreWeave's shares have soared more than 220% this year,

SoundHound AI's shares surged above 110% in the past year.

Therefore, let us take a look at which of these two companies might emerge as the next significant player in AI, and whether you should own the stock now.

Reasons to Be Bullish on CoreWeave

CoreWeave outperformed the magnificent seven stocks this year, largely due to its close link to NVIDIA Corp.. CoreWeave's main focus is to provide customers with access to its extensive collection of NVIDIA chips, spread across more than 30 data centers. The demand for NVIDIA's cutting-edge Blackwell chips has exceeded expectations, making investors hopeful about CoreWeave's prospects.

Moreover, NVIDIA's 7% stake in CoreWeave indicates that this emerging company is positioned to be a prominent player in the upcoming AI development. CoreWeave faces competition from Microsoft Corp's Azure and Amazon.com, Inc.'s Amazon Web Services, as they also supply NVIDIA's products. However, CoreWeave declared that it was the first company to offer NVIDIA's newest chip, Blackwell Ultra, for commercial applications. This has helped position CoreWeave as the top destination for customers seeking quick access to NVIDIA's latest innovations.

Despite uncertainties this year, CoreWeave's revenues grew more than 400% in the first quarter, as the company successfully met demand, faced competition, and expanded thanks to significant investments. Its annual revenues soared from $16 million in 2022 to $1.9 billion in 2024. It is expected that revenues will see a CAGR of 105% to $16.6 billion from 2024 to 2027.

Most of CoreWeave's expansion relied on large debt offerings. However, insiders bought more shares than they sold in the past year, demonstrating strong confidence that the company can efficiently scale its operations and reduce losses moving forward.

Reasons to Be Bullish on SoundHound AI

Rising customer demand for quick service, along with labor shortages, is prompting restaurants to adopt voice automation. This trend benefits SoundHound AI, which has gained clients like Casey's General Stores, Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc..

Additionally, the popularity of SoundHound AI's voice solutions is growing due to their effectiveness and automation advantages. According to MarketsandMarkets, the conversational AI market is expected to grow from $17.05 billion in 2025 to $49.80 billion by 2031, creating opportunities for SoundHound AI to improve customer acquisition.

The $1.2 billion booking backlog for 2024 signals strong long-term revenue growth. Moreover, the total addressable market (TAM) of $140 billion suggests significant potential for further expansion. SoundHound AI also expects revenues this year to range from $157 million to $177 million. This is way more than 2024's $84.7 million revenues (read more: SoundHound AI Vs. BigBear.ai: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?).

CoreWeave Vs. SoundHound AI: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?

CoreWeave, despite being favored in AI infrastructure and backed by NVIDIA, carries significant debt, totaling $8.7 billion as of March 31. Interest payments on this debt accounted for 27% of its first-quarter revenues.

Additionally, CoreWeave relies heavily on Microsoft as its main customer, making its growth vulnerable to any shift in Microsoft's business strategy. Hence, CoreWeave's debt load and uncertain business model make investing in the stock risky right now, and cautious investors should avoid the stock.

On the other hand, the broad acceptance of SoundHound's voice AI boosted its stock value, encouraging current investors to remain invested due to revenue growth potential. However, it is prudent for new investors to wait until the company becomes profitable before investing in SoundHound AI stock. This is because SoundHound AI experienced losses amounting to $188 million in the past year (read more: Can SoundHound AI Stock Be the Next NVIDIA, and Is It a Buy?).

For now, SoundHound AI stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), whereas CoreWeave has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.