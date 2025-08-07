The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Coherent, Vimeo, Skillsoft, Vontier and SPX

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 7, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Coherent Corp. COHR, Vimeo Inc. VMEO, Skillsoft Corp. SKIL, Vontier Corp. VNT and SPX Technologies Inc. SPXC.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Buy 5 Technology Services Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio

The Zacks-defined Technology Services industry currently ranks within the top 40% of Zacks Ranked Industries. Consequently, we expect it to outperform the market over the next three to six months. The technology services industry is mature, with demand for services in good shape. As a result, the industry flourished in the first half of 2025. The momentum is also likely to continue in the second half.

We recommend five technology services stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank to strengthen your portfolio. These stocks are: Coherent Corp., Vimeo Inc., Skillsoft Corp., Vontier Corp. and SPX Technologies Inc. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Technology Services Industry Flourishing

The global shift toward digitization creates opportunities in various markets, including 5G, blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). Companies are adopting generative AI, machine language (ML), blockchain and data science faster to gain a competitive advantage.

The business software industry is gaining from robust demand for multi-cloud-enabled software solutions, given the ongoing transition from legacy platforms to modern cloud-based infrastructure.

Industry players are incorporating AI and ML into their applications for more dynamic and result-oriented outcomes. Elevated demand for enterprise software, which is ramping up productivity and improving the decision-making process, is a key catalyst.

Coherent Corp.

Zacks Rank #1 Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. COHR delivers diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. COHR also offers research and development, manufacturing, sales, service and distribution facilities. COHR operates through three segments, namely, Networking, Materials and Lasers.

Coherent has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 11.5% and 29.3%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.1% over the last 30 days.

Vimeo Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Vimeo provides video software solutions in the United States and internationally. VMEO provides turnkey cloud-based solutions, including video hosting and management, intuitive video creation and editing, insightful analytics, artificial intelligence language translations, and enterprise tools.

VMEO also offers tools through a software-as-a-service model, including video creation, collaboration, distribution, hosting, marketing, monetization, and analytics features. VMEO serves its services to small-to-midsize businesses, larger enterprises, marketers, agencies, filmmakers, and creative professionals.

Vimeo has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 6.2% and more than 100%, respectively, for the next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has remained the same over the last 60 days.

Skillsoft Corp.

Zacks Rank #1 Skillsoft provides personalized, interactive learning experiences, and enterprise-ready solutions in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. SKIL operates in two segments, Talent Development Solutions and Global Knowledge. The Talent Development Solutions segment offers an AI-led, interactive, and multi-modal experience technology learning brand, as well as outcome-based learning through benchmarks, enterprise-grade security and integrations.

The Global Knowledge segment provides virtual, in-classroom, and on-demand training solutions geared at foundational, practitioner, and expert information technology professionals. SKIL markets and sells its products to enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions.

Skillsoft has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 1.2% and -157%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 54.8% over the last 60 days.

Vontier Corp.

Zacks Rank #2 Vontier is a technology company. VNT is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. VNT’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair and smart cities end-markets. VNT operates through three segments, namely, Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions.

Vontier has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 0.1% and 9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.9% over the last seven days.

SPX Technologies

Zacks Rank #2 SPX Technologies is a diversified supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. SPXC operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. SPXC markets its products through independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and retailers.

SPX Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 12.7% and 17%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.2% over the last seven days.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vontier Corporation (VNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.