The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights BWX, Curtiss-Wright, CAE and Rocket Lab

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 10, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: BWX Technologies BWXT, Curtiss-Wright CW, CAE Inc. CAE and Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Defense Stocks Poised to Outperform This Earnings Cycle

The Zacks Aerospace sector’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings are expected to outperform, driven by strong order activity amid rising geopolitical tensions, solid defense spending, increased demand for advanced technologies, ongoing military modernization and a recovery in commercial aerospace. Per the latest Earnings Preview, the sector’s quarterly earnings are expected to rise 51.6% on 17.3% higher revenues.

With the assistance of the Zacks Stock Screener, we have identified four defense stocks, namely BWX Technologies, Curtiss-Wright, CAE Inc. and Rocket Lab Corp., which are poised to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Factors That May Influence Defense Stocks’ Q4 Results

U.S. defense stocks are expected to have delivered solid performance in the fourth quarter, supported by heightened geopolitical tensions that encouraged governments to maintain or expand defense spending.

This is likely to have translated into higher order inflows and long-term contract awards, especially for companies focused on advanced and next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, cyber security, space-based capabilities and missile defense.

Ongoing military modernization programs and large-scale procurement initiatives might have further strengthened revenue visibility and earnings prospects, allowing the defense sector to outperform the broader market.

In addition, defense companies with exposure to commercial aerospace are likely to have benefited from the steady recovery in global air travel, supporting demand for aircraft, engines, and related components alongside their core defense businesses.

However, these positives must have been partially offset by persistent challenges, including skilled labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions. U.S. tariffs on key trading partners might have increased costs and delayed production and deliveries, tempering overall fourth-quarter performance of some defense companies.

Potential Defense Outperformers

BWX Technologies supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. BWXT’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from the company’s long-standing role as a supplier of nuclear reactors and fuel for U.S. Navy submarines and aircraft carriers.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, indicating a decrease of 1.1% from the year-ago reported figure. BWXT currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.71% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BWX Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | BWX Technologies, Inc. Quote

Curtiss-Wright provides highly engineered products and services for high-performance platforms, and critical applications in key areas such as commercial aerospace and defense electronics, reactor coolant pumps for next-generation nuclear reactors as well as advanced surface treatment technologies. The company’s quarterly performance is expected to have gained from its continued diversified portfolio, strong demand for defense technologies and servicing existing nuclear reactors and supplying new.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.66 per share, indicating an increase of 11.9% from the year-ago reported figure. CW currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation price-eps-surprise | Curtiss-Wright Corporation Quote

CAE is a renowned provider of simulation and modeling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defense forces around the globe. CAE's Civil business continues to benefit from strong and durable fundamentals in a secular growth market for aviation training solutions. The company’s quarterly performance is expected to have continued to benefit from solid utilization rates in commercial and business aviation training as airlines address pilot shortages.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, indicating an increase of 4.8% from the year-ago reported figure. CAE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and a Zacks Rank #2.

CAE Inc price-eps-surprise | CAE Inc Quote

Rocket Lab is a space company, which provides launch services and space systems solutions principally in the United States, Canada, Japan and internationally. In December 2025, the company announced that it had successfully completed 21 launches. This demonstrates high operational reliability and execution capability. Overall, the strong launch performance helps Rocket Lab capitalize on the broader defense spending environment, strengthening its competitive position. This is likely to have had a positive impact in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 5 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 50% from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss. RKLB currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Rocket Lab Corporation price-eps-surprise | Rocket Lab Corporation Quote

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CAE Inc (CAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.