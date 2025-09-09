The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, T-Mobile, Abbott Laboratories, CBL & Associates Properties and Crown Crafts

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 9, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Broadcom Inc. AVGO, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, Abbott Laboratories ABT, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. CBL and Crown Crafts, Inc. CRWS.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Broadcom, T-Mobile and Abbott

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc., T-Mobile US, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories, as well as two micro-cap stocks CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. and Crown Crafts, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Broadcom's shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+51.5% vs. +27.8%). The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom's AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that supports large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 AI revenues to jump 66% year over year to $6.2 billion. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions.



As of the fiscal third quarter, roughly more than 90% of Broadcom's largest 10,000 customers have adopted VCF. However, gross margin in the fiscal fourth quarter is expected to contract sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Shares of T-Mobile have gained +10.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Wireless National industry's gain of +20.1%. The company continues to boast a leadership position in the 5G market. T-Mobile's 5G network covers 98% of Americans, or 330 million people in the country. Its acquisition strategy has significantly strengthened its position in the wireless industry over the past few years.



TMUS' 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum delivers superfast speeds and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees. This boosts its competitive edge against companies that provide 5G networks controlled by the mmWave spectrum.



However, owing to the stock's premium valuation, we believe investors should remain cautious as macroeconomic factors, market saturation, or economic downturns can significantly impact overvalued stocks like TMUS. Fierce competition is straining profitability. The high debt burden remains a major concern.



(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile here >>>)



Abbott's shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the year-to-date period (+19.2% vs. +8.9%). The company's strong pipeline is opening up new growth opportunities, supporting the company's positive momentum and strong growth outlook for 2025. Freestyle Libre, Lingo and Libre Rio CGM devices are on a great trajectory.



Alinity, the company's next-generation suite of systems, is a key driver in the core lab diagnostics business. The company is optimistic about its latest progress with biosimilars and expects this to significantly boost EPD sales through 2025. Within Nutrition, despite softness in the international pediatric arm, Abbott is regaining market share banking on strong Adult Nutrition business.



Yet, the significant runoff of COVID-19 testing-related sales is hurting Abbott's Diagnostics growth. Headwinds such as tough macro conditions, tariffs and foreign exchange also add to the worry.



(You can read the full research report on Abbott here >>>)



Shares of CBL & Associates Properties' have outperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry over the past year (+37.8% vs. -0.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $989.86 million is executing a capital recycling strategy that enhances portfolio quality and cash flows, highlighted by $162.7 million of asset sales and $178.9 million in mall acquisitions that are immediately accretive to adjusted FFO and free cash flow per share.



A fully non-recourse, long-dated debt profile strengthens liquidity and reduces refinancing risk, while $90 million–$100 million of amortization in 2025 supports deleveraging. A 5.1% dividend yield, backed by $288 million liquidity and balance sheet flexibility, appeals to income investors.



Leasing momentum and positive spreads on new tenants underpin NOI durability, though renewal rent declines, tenant bankruptcies and ongoing same-center NOI contraction remain headwinds. High payout ratios and $2.15 billion leverage heighten refinancing dependence. The valuation offers value with execution risks.



(You can read the full research report on CBL & Associates Properties here >>>)



Crown Crafts' shares have underperformed the Zacks Textile - Home Furnishing industry over the past year (-27.2% vs. -1.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $32.17 million sees its margin pressure persisting due to tariffs and elevated costs, although pricing actions, inventory discipline, and warehouse consolidation aim to stabilize profitability. Initiatives in licensed diaper bags, Stella dolls and international expansion provide growth levers.



Risks include tariff sensitivity, retailer concentration, inventory misalignment, license expirations and dividend sustainability amid margin compression and leverage constraints. The valuation suggests investors are pricing in prolonged margin pressure, while overlooking potential upside from diversification.



Nevertheless, Crown Crafts is leveraging its Baby Boom acquisition to diversify beyond core softness, adding $2.1 million in first-quarter fiscal 2026 sales, with access to premium licenses and broader retail distribution. Cash flow remains resilient, supporting self-funded growth and dividends.



(You can read the full research report on Crown Crafts here >>>)

