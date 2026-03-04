The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, AT&T, Vertex and InterGroup

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 4, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Broadcom Inc. AVGO, AT&T Inc. T, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRTX and The InterGroup Corp. INTG.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Broadcom, AT&T and Vertex Pharma

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc., AT&T Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock The InterGroup Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Broadcom have gained +4.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +20.3%. The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom’s AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that supports large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects first-quarter fiscal 2026 AI revenues to double to $8.2 billion.



AVGO’s networking portfolio is gaining from strong demand for Tomahawk 6 products, as well as the Jericho 4 Ethernet fabric router. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. A rich partner base is a key catalyst. However, gross margin in the fiscal first quarter is expected to contract sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



AT&T’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past six months (-3.2% vs. -2.9%). The company’s wireline division is struggling with persistent losses in access lines due to competitive pressures. The high debt burden remains a concern.

Nevertheless, AT&T is likely to benefit from a customer-centric business model and solid wireless traction, supported by an integrated fiber expansion strategy and steady 5G deployments. It is witnessing healthy momentum in its postpaid wireless business with a lower churn rate and increased adoption of higher-tier unlimited plans.

AT&T aims to deploy Open RAN for 70% of its wireless network traffic across open-capable platforms by late 2026. It remains firmly on track to pass more than 50 million fiber locations by the end of 2030, thanks to stepped-up investment courtesy of the pro-investment provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.



(You can read the full research report on AT&T here >>>)



Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past six months (+22.5% vs. +22.1%). The company’s Q4 earnings missed estimates, while sales beat estimates. Its cystic franchise sales continue to grow, driven by higher sales of Trikafta/Kaftrio and increasing contribution from Alyftrek. Among its newly launched products, the uptake of Journavx and Casgevy has been slower than expected.



However, Vertex expects significant growth in Journavx and Casgevy’s sales in 2026. Vertex is rapidly advancing its diverse late-stage pipeline with five programs in pivotal development, setting the stage for several potential new drug approvals in a couple of years. Vertex’s candidates for kidney diseases are capturing investor attention, mainly povetacicept.



However, Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for revenues is a concern. CF sales are slightly slowing down. Recent pipeline setbacks in the pain program are a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals here >>>)



InterGroup’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Development industry over the past six months (+81% vs. +4.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $70.03 million sees recent results reflect a near-term earnings inflection driven by improving hotel fundamentals and asset monetization.



InterGroup swung to modest net income from a prior-year loss, supported by higher ADR, occupancy and RevPAR at its 558-room Hilton San Francisco Financial District and a $3.5 million gain from a multifamily asset sale that generated $2.6 million in net cash. Hotel revenue and operating income improved meaningfully.



However, leverage remains elevated, with roughly $200 million in mortgage debt and a shareholders’ deficit. Operating cash flow is thin relative to the interest burden, and earnings benefited from one-time gains. Heavy exposure to San Francisco business travel and concentration in a single flagship hotel heightens volatility. Shares have materially outperformed peers and trade near historical mid-range EV multiples.



(You can read the full research report on InterGroup here >>>)

