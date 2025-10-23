The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Bitfarms and Advanced Micro Devices

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 23, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Bitfarms Ltd. BITF and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

After a 400%+ Surge, Is Bitfarms Still Worth Buying Under $5?

Bitfarms Ltd., known for its crypto-mining business, saw its shares soar more than 400% in the past six months. So far this year, BITF stock has outperformed the Technology Services industry (+194.6% vs +34.8%). This has led investors to question whether it is a good time to invest in BITF or if they are just chasing hype. Let's examine.

What's Behind Bitfarms' Stellar Rally?

Bitfarms' Bitcoin (BTC) mining profit margins were adversely impacted by the BTC halving. The reduced margins prompted Bitfarms to shift its focus to high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, which are expanding rapidly and have the potential to generate higher profits than BTC mining. This strategic move from BTC mining to AI data centers was welcomed by investors, helping Bitfarms' share prices gain momentum.

The recent agreement between OpenAI and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. boosted sentiment in the HPC/AI infrastructure space and positively impacted the BITF stock. OpenAI has arranged to deploy 6 gigawatts of AMD's graphics processing units (GPUs) to support its AI infrastructure, with the first gigawatt to be deployed by 2026.

Additionally, Bitfarms increased its convertible note offerings from $300 million to $500 million amid strong demand. CEO Ben Gagnon mentioned that this funding will speed up the development of Bitfarms' HPC/AI infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, as a BTC mining company, Bitfarms' shares rose along with the increase in BTC prices. The BTC price reached an all-time high of $125,000 this year and has gained 14.8% year to date. Renewed interest from institutional investors, expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and a weakening U.S. dollar have helped push up the price of BTC.

Should You Buy Bitfarms Stock Under $5 After the Huge Rally?

Bitfarms' tactical shift from BTC mining to AI data centers and a consistent BTC rally bode well for the BITF stock in the long run. This should entice stakeholders to stay invested in the BITF stock.

However, for new investors, investing in the BITF stock may prove risky despite the recent surge. This is because BTC itself is speculative, and its future price movement is dependent on the inconsistent regulatory environment.

Moreover, Bitfarms' business is not yet profitable. It reported a net loss of $29 million in the second quarter compared with a net loss of $27 million a year ago, citing investor.bitfarms.com. Bitfarms has struggled to deliver profits consistently in comparison to its industry peers, raising doubts about its growth prospects. Its net profit margin is a negative 52.44%, while the industry's is a positive 0.62%.

Therefore, it's prudent for new investors to avoid buying the BITF stock under $5 as the fundamentals aren't keeping pace with the bullish trajectory. Currently, Bitfarms has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.