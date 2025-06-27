The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Netflix and Disney

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 27, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple AAPL, Netflix NFLX and Disney DIS.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Apple Continues to Expand Services Business: What's the Path Ahead?

Apple is continuously upgrading features of its Services offerings that revolve around the flagship device, iPhone. The company now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, more than double what it had four years ago. In the fiscal second quarter, Services revenues grew 11.6% year over year to $26.65 billion. Infusion of Apple Intelligence into Services offerings like Apple Wallet and Apple Music is expected to drive top-line growth.

At its latest annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced expansion to the Services business with AutoMix and Lyrics Translation features in Apple Music. Sing will allow users to transform their iPhones into a handheld microphone for Apple TV, while preferred routes and visited places in Apple Maps make navigation easier for users.

Apple Intelligence is now getting added to Apple Wallet, and users can make purchases with Apple Pay. Powered by Apple Intelligence, Apple Wallet can now automatically identify, summarize and display order tracking details from emails sent from merchants or delivery carriers. Meanwhile, Apple Pay expands the ability to pay with rewards and installments to in-store purchases for added flexibility and choice.

The company also introduced an update to Apple Maps that helps users search and discover top-ranked restaurants, hotels, golf courses and more, with the addition of rankings and insights from expert sources.

Per our model, Apple’s Services revenues are expected to see a CAGR of 15.6% between 2024 and 2027.

Apple Faces Stiff Competition

Netflix and Disney are major competitors in the Services space.

Netflix is benefiting from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio and healthy engagement levels with about two hours of viewing per member per day, indicating strong member retention. Netflix has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030, supported by a diversified content strategy, including international programming, live events and gaming initiatives.

Disney, on the other hand, has built up a massive global audience for its ad-supported streaming content. It has an estimated 157 million active users worldwide, 112 million of whom are of Disney’s streaming platforms in the United States. Disney is benefiting from strength in Domestic Parks & Experiences revenues driven by growth at domestic parks, Disney Vacation Club and Disney Cruise Line.

AAPL’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Apple shares have dropped 19.5% year to date (YTD), underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 4.5%.

Apple stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 7.25X compared with the industry’s 6.75X. AAPL has a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.41 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating 0.71% year-over-year growth.

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.11 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting 5.33% year-over-year growth.

Apple currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.