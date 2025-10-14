The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Eli Lilly and Visa

For Immediate Release

Top Stock Reports for Apple, Eli Lilly and Visa

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Eli Lilly and Co. and Visa Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Apple’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the past year (+7.2% vs. +6.6%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. AAPL now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. Both paid accounts and paid subscriptions grew double digits year over year in third-quarter fiscal 2025.



Apple TV+ viewership soared double-digit year over year. Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy. Apple expects the September quarter’s (fourth-quarter fiscal 2025) net sales to grow mid to high single digits on a year-over-year basis. AAPL expects the Services year-over-year growth rate to be similar to that of the June quarter.



However, gross margin is expected to be 46-47% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, including a tariff impact of $1.1 billion. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are a concern for investors.



Shares of Eli Lilly have gained +7.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +8.5%. Demand for the company’s popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company’s key top-line drivers. Launches of these drugs in new international markets and improved U.S. supply from ramped-up production led to strong sales in the first half of 2025. Lilly’s other new drugs, like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca, are also contributing to its top-line growth.



However, data from phase III studies on its weight-loss pill, orforglipron, was mixed. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some top-line headwinds. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of Q3 results. Lilly has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.



Visa’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the year-to-date period (+10.2% vs. -6%). The company’s strong market position is underpinned by consistent volume-driven growth, acquisitions and technological leadership in digital payments. Expansion in cross-border volumes, rising transactions and investments in AI and stablecoin infrastructure enhance its future prospects.



A robust financial position with ample liquidity and shareholder returns further supports long-term growth. However, it faces rising client incentives and expenses, which can weigh on margins. Regulatory pressures and potential legislative changes pose additional risks to its fee structure.



While declining cash volumes align with its digital strategy, regional softness warrants monitoring. Moreover, Visa’s premium valuation suggests limited near-term upside. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



