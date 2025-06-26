The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Advanced Micro Devices, Applied Materials, Canterbury Park and Where Food Comes From

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 26, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT, Canterbury Park Holding Corp. CPHC and Where Food Comes From, Inc. WFCF.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Apple, AMD and Applied Materials

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and Applied Materials, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks: Canterbury Park Holding Corp. and Where Food Comes From, Inc. Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >> Pre-Markets Flattish Ahead of Late-Week Economic News

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Apple have declined -4.7% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s decline of -6.0%. The company is facing weakness in iPhone sales, particularly in China, which remains a concern. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are also a concern for investors.

Nevertheless, Apple is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. It now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, more than double what it had four years ago. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped in driving subscriber growth.

Apple expects the June quarter’s (third-quarter fiscal 2025) revenues to grow low to mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis. The introduction of Apple Intelligence, an advanced personal intelligence system integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, is helping Apple sell more of its devices, including iPhone.

(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)

AMD’s shares have gained +17.5% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s gain of +28%. The company is benefiting from robust Data Center and Client revenues that fully offset sluggishness in the Gaming and Embedded segments. Data centers are benefiting from solid adoption of fifth-gen EPYC Turin processors and expanding Instinct AI accelerator deployments across hyperscalers and enterprises.

New product launches, such as the Ryzen 9 9950 X3D and Radeon 9070 series, have been major growth drivers. Gross margin expanded for the fifth consecutive quarter, driven by a more diverse Ryzen mix. AMD’s expanding partner base, including Microsoft, Oracle, DELL, HPE, Lenovo, and Supermicro, has been a key catalyst.

AMD is also expanding its portfolio through acquisitions. However, AMD has been suffering from stiff competition, particularly from NVIDIA. Export controls on certain Instinct GPUs to China posed a regulatory challenge.

(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)

Shares of Applied Materials have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+12.6% vs. +11.3%). The company is benefiting from strength in Semiconductor Systems, owing to a rebound in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the foundry logic space. Consistent progress in the services is aiding Applied Global Services’ performance.

Solid momentum in the subscription and display businesses is a plus. Its strength in IoT, Communications, Auto, Power and Sensors (ICAPS) is likely to continue aiding its position in the semiconductor industry. Its diversified portfolio remains its key growth driver. Our model estimate indicates revenues will witness a CAGR of 5.7% through fiscal 2025-2027.

However, increasing U.S.-China tensions and export restrictions on semiconductor manufacturing equipment may undermine its near-term growth prospects. Slow memory market recovery and rising operating costs remain other major concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Applied Materials here >>>)

Canterbury Park’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Gaming industry over the past year (-4.8% vs. +23.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $99.29 million is witnessing declines in casino revenue, equity investment losses and compressed EBITDA margins signal near-term risks. Real estate exposure and underperforming pari-mutuel operations may weigh on profitability.

Nevertheless, Canterbury Park presents a compelling long-term opportunity, driven by diversified real estate developments, including more than 1,000 residential units, commercial venues and upcoming projects across 50 acres at Canterbury Commons. Strategic joint ventures like Trackside Investments are monetizing land while retaining recurring income streams.

Canterbury Park is expanding event-driven revenues amid casino headwinds, achieving 9.3% year-over-year growth in non-gaming segments. With $15 million in cash, no debt and growing operating cash flow, Canterbury maintains strong financial flexibility. It is also positioned to benefit from potential sports betting legalization.

(You can read the full research report on Canterbury Park here >>>)

Shares of Where Food Comes From have declined -6.3% over the past year against the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry’s decline of -21%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $56.07 million has a debt-free balance sheet and consistent cash flow which enable strategic reinvestment and shareholder returns, highlighted by a more than 73% share count reduction since 2019.

Where Food Comes From’s exclusive Upcycled Certified program, CARE Certified retail rollout and broad ESG portfolio provide diversified, high-margin growth opportunities. With more than 50 standards and strong client retention, WFCF holds a defensible market position. Tech-enabled audits drive scalability and efficiency, supporting margin stability.

However, its core cattle verification business faces long-term pressure from a prolonged herd contraction, weighing on revenues. Flat diversification segments, volatile crypto holdings and rising costs add risks. Competitive threats and biosecurity setbacks challenge its growth trajectory. Still, its ESG-first positioning and bundling capabilities may offer resilience as sustainability budgets expand globally.

(You can read the full research report on Where Food Comes From here >>>)

