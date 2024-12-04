The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, Stryker, Lam Research and ImmuCell

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 4, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of Stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Stryker Corp. SYK, Lam Research Corp. LRCX and ImmuCell Corp. ICCC.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Amazon, Stryker and Lam Research

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc., Stryker Corp. and Lam Research Corp., as well as a micro-cap stock, ImmuCell Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Amazon’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry over the past year (+45.5% vs. +40.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that strengthening AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate have contributed well to the stock's performance. Ultrafast delivery services, expanding content portfolio and Amazon’s expanding global presence have also benefited the company. Deepening focus on generative AI is a major plus.

However, macroeconomic challenges remain headwinds. Rising transportation and fulfillment center costs are concerns.

Stryker’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+33.9% vs. +20.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that strong international sales, ongoing procedural recovery and a strong order book for capital equipment bode well for the company. Strong customer demand is a major plus.

Yet, inflationary pressure and supply-chain challenges continue to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space remains a headwind.

Shares of Lam Research have underperformed the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry over the past year (+10.6% vs. +45.7%). Per the Zacks analyst, global spending on mature nodes is likely to be flat year over year. Growing tensions between the United States and China remain major concerns and have contributed to the stocks underperformance this year.

However, the company is riding on its strength across 3D DRAM and advanced packaging technologies. Also, rebound in the system business owing to improving memory spending is a positive.

Immucell’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the last six months (-3.9% vs. +11.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been hindered by high production costs and increased depreciation from expanded facilities. High customer concentration, shareholder dilution and competition from giants like Zoetis and Merck also pose risks.

Yet, robust customer demand for First Defense has been a key driver of sales growth. The remediation of contamination issues and investments in capacity expansion have positioned the company to stabilize output at higher levels.

