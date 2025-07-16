The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Shopify, IDT and Nathan's Famous

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 16, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Shopify Inc. SHOP, IDT Corp. IDT and Nathan's Famous, Inc. NATH.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Amazon, Meta Platforms and Spotify

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc. and Shopify Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks IDT Corp. and Nathan's Famous, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Economy Shows Signs of Warming: CPI, Q2 Bank Earnings

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Amazon.com have gained +17.1% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry's gain of +20.2%. The company's top-line is driven by steady momentum in Prime and AWS. A strengthening AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate contributed notably to AWS performance. Ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio were beneficial.

Strengthening relationship with third-party sellers was a positive. Robust advertising business contributed well. Amazon's expanding global presence, growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are key positives. Deepening focus on GenAI is a major plus. The Zacks analyst expect 2025 net sales to increase 8.5% from 2024.

However, Amazon announced mixed guidance for the second quarter. High tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on goods imported from China have cast uncertainty on retailers such as Amazon. AMZN's free cash flow has decreased significantly.

(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)

Meta Platforms' shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+48.1% vs. +38.6%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.

META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings. These services currently reach more than 3.43 billion people daily. Meta Platforms' growing footprint among young adults, driven by improving recommendations, boosts its competitive prowess. AI usage is making it a popular name among advertisers. This is expected to drive top-line growth.

Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)

Shares of Shopify have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past year (+66.3% vs. +1.7%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in its merchant base. New merchant-friendly tools like Shopify Balance, Shopify Tax, Shopify Inbox, and Tap to Pay solutions are helping the company to win new merchants regularly. Strong adoption of these solutions holds promise for Shopify's prospects.

Shopify's investment in AI-driven tools, such as Shopify Sidekick and tariffguide.ai, is helping merchants improve customer engagement and streamline operations. Expansion of back-office merchant solutions to more countries is also strengthening Shopify's international footprint. An expanding partner base is further expanding the company's merchant base.

However, challenging macroeconomic uncertainties, persistent inflation and cautious consumer spending are headwinds. Ongoing tariff uncertainties also remained a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Shopify here >>>)

IDT's shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry over the past year (+60.6% vs. +12.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $1.49 billion has a diversified business model which continues to demonstrate operating leverage and scalable growth. NRS remains a high-margin, recurring revenue driver, expanding its POS network and merchant services while integrating with online platforms like DoorDash.

BOSS Money is optimizing for profitability via digital channels, driving EBITDA growth and improving unit economics. net2phone is benefiting from high-ARPU seat growth and AI-driven efficiency tools. Traditional Communications, though declining, contributes to a stable cash flow.

A strengthened balance sheet supports capital returns, though risks remain from liquidity volatility in remittance prefunding, customer concentration, the pricing strategy in Fintech and ad-related pressure in NRS. Despite rising CapEx, the stock offers a discounted entry into a profitable and scalable growth opportunity.

(You can read the full research report on IDT here >>>)

Shares of Nathan's Famous have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+63.1% vs. +14.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $473.36 million exhibits strong earnings resilience through a multi-channel model that spans high-margin licensing, branded retail sales and franchising.

Licensing revenues rose 11.4% in fiscal 2025, driven by Smithfield Foods, now contributing 89.8% of license royalties under a contract through 2032. Branded product sales grew 6.2% despite a 7% rise in beef costs, showing pricing power. Record net income of $24 million (up 22.5% from $19.6 million in the prior year) and adjusted EBITDA of $39.2 million (up 12.5% from $34.8 million in fiscal 2024) highlight operational efficiency.

Expansion via 25 new franchises and 143 virtual kitchens supports asset-light scalability. Risks include beef cost inflation, franchise underperformance, digital lag and high dependence on Smithfield Foods. The valuation suggests a potential upside with improved execution.

(You can read the full research report on Nathan's Famous here >>>)

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDT Corporation (IDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NATH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.