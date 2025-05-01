The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, Cisco Systems and NeurAxis

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 1, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO and NeurAxis, Inc. NRXS.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Amazon, Johnson & Johnson and Cisco

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Cisco Systems, Inc., as well as a micro-cap NeurAxis, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> First Negative GDP in 3+ Years: -0.3%; Pre-Markets Down

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Amazon.com have gained +0.4% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +13.4%. The company’s top-line is driven by steady momentum in Prime and AWS. Strengthening AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate is contributing well to AWS performance. Ultra-fast delivery services and expanding content portfolio are beneficial. Strengthening relationships with third-party sellers is a positive.



A robust advertising business is also contributing well. Amazon’s expanding global presence remains a positive. Growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are other positives. Deepening focus on generative AI is a major plus. We expect 2025 net sales to increase 8.6% from 2025.



However, Amazon announced disappointing guidance for the first quarter. Management cited foreign exchange headwinds and the absence of an extra Leap Year Day as factors likely to impact growth in the current quarter.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)



Johnson & Johnson’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+8.3% vs. +3.5%). The company beat Q1 estimates for earnings and sales. J&J’s Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, driven by existing products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and continued uptake of new launches, including Spravato, Carvykti and Tecvayli.



J&J is making rapid progress with its pipeline and has been on an acquisition spree lately, which has strengthened this pipeline. However, sales in the MedTech segment have slowed down due to headwinds in Asia-Pacific markets like China and competitive pressure in some categories.



The launch of Stelara generics is eroding the drug’s sales in 2025. Uncertainty around the talc lawsuits remains. The potential impact of pharma tariffs in an uncertain economic landscape is still an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)



Shares of Cisco Systems have gained +24.3% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Networking industry’s gain of +25%. The company’s business model has evolved with subscription revenues accounting for more than half of its total revenues. An increase in its recurring revenue base bodes well for investors. The Splunk acquisition enhances these recurring revenues.



The buyout significantly expands Cisco’s portfolio of software-based solutions, contributing more than $4 billion in ARR and making it one of the largest software companies in the world. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthened Cisco’s security portfolio.



However, it has been suffering from sluggish networking sales, primarily due to lackluster demand from telecommunication and cable services providers, as well as stiff competition. Cisco’s prospects are further challenged in the AI-driven networking space due to stiffening competition.



(You can read the full research report on Cisco Systems here >>>)



NeurAxis’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry over the year-to-date period (+5.5% vs. +4.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $16.02 million has delivered 43% revenue growth in fourth-quarter 2024, driven by 45% unit growth and insurance expansion from 4 million to 51 million lives.



Regulatory milestones, including FDA clearance for broader age use and upcoming CPT I code activation (January 2026), enhance scalability. IB-Stim targets a pediatric gut-brain disorder market valued at more than $8 billion, and the RED device expands into a $2 billion adult diagnostic market.



While revenue growth, liquidity ($3.7 million cash) and gross margins (86.4% in the fourth quarter) are solid, risks include delayed CPT benefits, insurance adoption lag, concentration in IB-Stim, cash burn, margin pressure from discount programs and emerging MedTech competition. The stock is currently valued below its historical median on both EV/Sales and P/S metrics, aligning closely with industry averages.



(You can read the full research report on NeurAxis here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Neuraxis, Inc. (NRXS): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.