The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Oracle, Shell, Fossil and ImmuCell

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 18, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Oracle Corp. ORCL, Shell plc SHEL, Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL and ImmuCell Corp. ICCC.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Oracle & Shell

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., Oracle Corp. and Shell plc, as well as two micro-cap stocks Fossil Group, Inc. and ImmuCell Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Good News for GE, Jobless Claims, Retail Sales & More



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Alphabet have gained +2.6% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Services industry's gain of +6.1%. The company is riding on strong cloud and search growth. Google Cloud is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure, enterprise AI platform Vertex and strong adoption of Generative AI solutions.



Alphabet expects capital expenditures in 2025 to be relatively higher than in 2024, aimed at building technical infrastructure, primarily for servers, followed by data centers and networking. Its dominant position in the search engine market is a strong growth driver. In first-quarter 2025, GOOGL saw continued double-digit revenue growth in Search.



Alphabet surpassed 270 million paid subscriptions with YouTube and Google One as key drivers. However, increasing litigation issues are a concern. Intensifying competition from Microsoft and Amazon in cloud computing is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Oracle's shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+51.9% vs. +18.5%). The company reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat estimates. Revenues were driven by continued momentum from its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business, including from winning cloud-computing contracts from AI-focused startups.



ORCL's continued investment in cloud infrastructure positions it well for sustained growth in the dynamic software industry. Its partnership with Amazon for Oracle Database@AWS and general availability of Oracle Database@Google bodes well. Oracle's Gen 2 Cloud is driving artificial intelligence clientele. Its share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy.



However, higher spending on product enhancements, toward the cloud platform amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Shares of Shell have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the year-to-date period (+14.8% vs. +4.6%). The company, a London-based oil supermajor, looks fairly balanced at the moment. Shell remains a global leader in liquefied natural gas, with its position bolstered by the acquisition of BG Group, to generate consistent earnings by capitalizing on steady demand for this transitional fuel.



Strategic moves like the Equinor JV and Pavilion Energy acquisition also support long-term growth. However, a few red flags keep the outlook in check. Q1 revenue missed expectations by nearly $10 billion and was down 6.6% year over year due to weak chemicals margins. The reserve replacement rate of just 68% continues to lag.



Additionally, delayed earnings impact from new projects, rising interest rate and ongoing pressure from the energy transition will impact the company's near-term profitability. Hence investors are advised to hold the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Shell here >>>)



Fossil's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the past year (+34.2% vs. +6.5%). This microcap company, with a market capitalization of $87.74 million, is executing a three-pillar turnaround strategy focused on brand revitalization, wholesale optimization, and cost restructuring. Early wins include a 410-bps gross margin expansion in FY24 and 880 bps YoY in Q1 FY25, aided by reduced promotions and product cost improvements.



SG&A fell 11% YoY, with store closures and headcount reductions contributing to $100 million targeted FY25 savings. The company has exited smartwatches to refocus on high-margin traditional watches, now around 80% of sales, supported by a brand refresh and celebrity campaign.



Wholesale realignment prioritizes profitable markets while transitioning smaller ones to a distributor model, enhancing margin flow-through. However, revenues continue to decline across segments, liquidity is strained, and tariffs could pressure margins. Shares trade at deep discounts to peers.



(You can read the full research report on Fossil here >>>)



Shares of ImmuCell have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+58% vs. +11.5%). This microcap company, with a market capitalization of $58.38 million, has expanded First Defense production capacity to support more than $30 million in annual sales, enabling it to meet strong demand and reduce backlog, with first-quarter 2025 sales up 11% year over year.



Tri-Shield adoption grew to 70% of sales volume, boosting market share in calf scours prevention. Gross margin rose to 42% and EBITDA to $2.3 million, reflecting production normalization and fixed-cost leverage. Liquidity improved with $4.6 million in cash, $12.1 million in working capital, and no line of credit draw.



A new bulk powder format launches in H2 2025 to tap underpenetrated markets. Risks include delays and uncertainty in FDA approval and commercialization of Re-Tain, high distributor concentration, and paused in-house fill/finish capacity for Re-Tain. Inflationary pressures and unclear Re-Tain adoption post-approval further cloud the long-term outlook.



(You can read the full research report on ImmuCell here >>>)

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.