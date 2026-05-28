The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Microsoft and Baidu

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 28, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet GOOGL, Microsoft MSFT and Baidu BIDU.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Google's Innovative Ad Format to Boost Search Growth: What's Ahead?

Alphabet’s Search-related endeavors have received a massive push through AI integrations. The company is leading the search domain with 90.02% market share, followed by Microsoft’s Bing, with 5.14% share, Yahoo!’s 1.5%, Yandex’s 1.19%, DuckDuckGo’s 0.75% and Baidu’s 0.46%, per the latest data from StatCounter.

Alphabet has been introducing AI-powered features frequently to boost user engagement of its Search business, which has been driving advertising revenues. GOOGL is now rolling out a new generation of AI-powered advertising formats for Search, leveraging its Gemini models to make search results more conversational, personalized and commercially actionable. The company said users increasingly rely on AI Mode to research complex topics and evaluate products, with 75% of users reporting faster and more confident decisions through AI-assisted search. To capitalize on this behavioral shift, Google is testing new ad formats that integrate AI-generated explanations and contextual recommendations directly into sponsored results while maintaining clear “Sponsored” labeling.

Among the new offerings are “Conversational Discovery” ads and “Highlighted Answers.” Conversational Discovery ads allow advertisers to answer highly specific user queries with AI-generated responses tailored to the search context, such as home fragrance recommendations or lifestyle-oriented product suggestions. Highlighted Answers, meanwhile, place relevant sponsored recommendations directly within AI-generated lists, such as language-learning apps or travel services. Alphabet said Gemini independently synthesizes product information to create transparent and trustworthy explanations that accompany advertiser content, potentially improving engagement and conversion rates.

The company is also extending AI-driven advertising beyond AI Mode into broader Search experiences. New AI-powered Shopping ads will provide customized product explainers for high-consideration purchases such as appliances and electronics, helping users understand why a particular product fits their needs. Alphabet has introduced “Business Agent for Leads,” a conversational AI assistant embedded inside ads that allows consumers to interact directly with brands. The feature is aimed at industries requiring deeper customer engagement, including education and financial services.

These initiatives strengthen GOOGL’s core Search business by making ads more interactive, relevant, and integrated into the user journey, which should support higher engagement and monetization. Alphabet is leveraging Gemini to personalize recommendations, surface dynamic offers, and facilitate transactions directly within Search. The expansion of Direct Offers, native checkout integrations, and AI-assisted shopping further positions Search as both a discovery and transaction platform, reinforcing GOOGL’s competitive moat against emerging AI search rivals and alternative commerce ecosystems.

GOOGL Faces Tough Competition in the Search Domain

Microsoft is keeping no stone unturned to improve the capabilities of Bing. The company has been integrating AI into Bing thanks to its partnership with OpenAI. Copilot answers complex queries, and the launch of Bing Generative Search is improving query understanding, thereby driving user engagement. AI search is now embedded into Microsoft’s Edge browser and Windows ecosystem. These are benefiting top-line growth as Microsoft’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 Search advertising revenues, excluding traffic acquisition costs, rose 12% (9% in constant currency).

Meanwhile, Baidu has launched new AI-powered tools to support its search business. Its proprietary ERNIE (Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration) models improve the semantic understanding of queries and enhance retrieval accuracy, especially for complex queries. Baidu released an updated version of its omni-modal foundation model ERNIE 5.1 in the first quarter of 2026 and restructured its model development organization into two dedicated teams to sharpen its application-driven AI strategy.

GOOGL’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Alphabet shares have returned 24.3% year to date (YTD), outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 19.4%.

The GOOGL stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 10.29X compared with the broader sector’s 6.83X. Alphabet has a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $14.29 per share, up 22.6% over the past 30 days, suggesting 32.2% growth from 2025’s reported figure.

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Alphabet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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