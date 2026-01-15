The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AbbVie, Intel, Boeing and Tandy Leather Factory

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 15, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AbbVie Inc. ABBV, Intel Corp. INTC, The Boeing Co. BA and Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. TLF.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for AbbVie, Intel and Boeing

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc., Intel Corp. and The Boeing Co., as well as a micro-cap stock Tandy Leather Factory, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> PPI Inflation Increases, Q4 Bank Earnings Higher

Today's Featured Research Reports

AbbVie's shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+32.1% vs. +25.7%). The company has successfully navigated Humira's loss of exclusivity (LOE) by launching two other successful new immunology medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which are performing extremely well, bolstered by approvals in new indications.

AbbVie's oncology and neuroscience drugs are also contributing to top-line growth. AbbVie is returning to robust revenue growth in 2025, which is just the second year following the U.S. Humira LOE. The company has been on an acquisition spree in the past couple of years to bolster its early-stage pipeline.

However, the company faces several headwinds like Humira LOE impact, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and continued macro headwinds for Aesthetics. Estimates are stable ahead of Q4 earnings. AbbVie has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.

(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)

Shares of Intel have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+108.8% vs. +8.9%). The company is gaining solid traction in the AI infrastructure market. It has recently introduced Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors (codenamed Panther Lake), which is designed to power a broad spectrum of consumer and commercial AI PCs, gaming devices and edge solutions.

The acquisition of Mobileye has helped the company to rapidly penetrate the autonomous car technology market, currently dominated by the likes of NVIDIA and Qualcomm. Significant capital infusion has helped it to further focus on chip innovation. Focusing on cost optimization is a positive.

However, Intel is witnessing intensifying competition in the server, storage and networking markets. Delay in 7 nm process-based chips, which is renamed as Intel 4, is a major concern. High debt levels might limit sufficient cash flow generation and impact investors' confidence.

(You can read the full research report on Intel here >>>)

Boeing's shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+45.9% vs. +37.8%). The company remains one of the largest commercial aircraft manufacturers in the world. Steadily growing commercial air travel should boost Boeing's service business unit. The outlook for Boeing's defense and space business segment also remains optimistic. The Zacks analyst model expects the company's total revenues to increase during 2025-2027.

However, Boeing faces risks related to shortage of skilled labor. Trade tensions between the United States and China may cause Boeing to be unsuccessful in the timely delivery of its 737 jets and thereby hurt its operational performance. Supply-chain issues and heightened U.S. import tariffs also pose a threat to this stock.

(You can read the full research report on Boeing here >>>)

Shares of Tandy Leather Factory have underperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the past year (-6.9% vs. +2.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $22.43 million has posted a $24.9 million HQ sale, delivered a $16.2 million pre-tax gain, is boosting YTD net income to $10 million from $0.5 million YoY and enabling a strategic shift to an asset-light model.

Liquidity is strong, with $12 million in cash and full availability on a $5 million credit facility. Gross margin rose to 58.2% (vs. 57.4%), reflecting pricing strength. The company is expanding digital and commercial channels alongside a high-touch retail presence across 101 stores, enhancing brand loyalty and diversification.

However, concerns persist: flat sales ($54.1 million), a $0.4 million operating loss, and a $5.5 negative cash flow despite headline earnings. Rising tariffs pose risks to gross margin. Management's inaction on its buyback plan raises questions about capital deployment confidence. Shares are down 37% in the past year and trade at a steep discount (0.42X P/B vs. 7.04X industry).

(You can read the full research report on Tandy Leather Factory here >>>)

