The Zacks Analyst Blog Broadcom, Oracle, Mastercard, Geospace and Gencor

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc., Oracle Corp. and Mastercard Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Geospace Technologies Corp. and Gencor Industries, Inc.The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports

Broadcom’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+62.1% vs. +49.5%). The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom’s AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that supports large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects first-quarter fiscal 2026 AI revenues to double to $8.2 billion. AVGO’s networking portfolio is gaining from strong demand for Tomahawk 6 products, as well as the Jericho 4 Ethernet fabric router.



The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. A rich partner base is a key catalyst. However, gross margin in the fiscal first quarter is expected to contract sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Shares of Oracle have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+16.4% vs. +2.7%). The company’s cloud infrastructure business demonstrates accelerating revenue growth, supported by strategic partnerships and competitive pricing that attract enterprise workload migrations.



AI-optimized database capabilities provide technological differentiation, while robust free cash flow generation enables sustained infrastructure investments. The integrated solutions strategy strengthens customer retention and drives cross-selling opportunities.



However, competition from hyperscalers remains intense, potentially pressuring margins. The ongoing transition from license revenue to subscription models creates near-term earnings volatility. Fiscal 2026 guidance indicates continued cloud acceleration, but execution risks around data center capacity expansion warrant monitoring.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Mastercard’s shares have declined -3.1% over the past year against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s decline of -16.4%. The company’s dividend yield is lower than the industry average. MA expects adjusted operating expenses witness high-end of mid-teens YoY growth in 2025. Expenses are likely to rise due to accelerating investments. Rebates and incentives increased 15% YoY in the first nine months of 2025. As such, the stock warrants a cautious.



Nevertheless, acquisitions and collaborations are helping the company to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams. Net revenues rose 16% YoY in the first nine months of 2025.



The accelerated adoption of digital and contactless solutions is providing an opportunity for its business to expedite its shift to the digital mode. Strong cash flow supports growth initiatives and enables shareholder value-boosting efforts via repurchases and dividends. It paid dividends of $2.1 billion in the first nine months of 2025.



(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>>)



Shares of Geospace Technologies have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry over the past year (+82.7% vs. +32.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $217.73 million offers a differentiated but uneven investment profile, balancing long-term growth initiatives against near-term execution and margin risks.



Smart Water remains the core growth driver, posting 10.4% fiscal 2025 revenue growth on rising Hydroconn and Aquana adoption, expanded TAM via AquaLink and infrastructure funding tailwinds. Intelligent Industrial is shifting toward higher-margin, recurring revenue via sensors, contract manufacturing and the SaaS-based Heartbeat Detector, though near-term visibility is limited.



In Energy Solutions, a major Petrobras PRM contract and the Pioneer land node support long-cycle visibility, but margins remain pressured by weak offshore activity. Despite diversification reducing oil & gas exposure, fixed costs, operating losses and asset-sale reliance temper the outlook, leaving valuation balanced between upside and risk.



(You can read the full research report on Geospace Technologies here >>>)



Gencor Industries’ shares have declined -13.6% over the past year against the Zacks Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry’s decline of -39%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $199.35 million has seen a sharp backlog decline, which reduces near-term visibility, while rising obsolete inventory reserves, lower R&D spend and reliance on volatile investment income temper earnings quality. The valuation reflects these risks but may offer upside if order momentum and margins stabilize.



Nevertheless, GENC’s investment case rests on a strong balance sheet, disciplined operations and discounted valuation, offset by weakening order visibility and execution risks. It ended fiscal 2025 with $136.3 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt, providing flexibility to fund automation, acquisitions and innovation while insulating against macro shocks.



Fiscal 2025 gross margin remained stable at 27.5% and operating income rose 2.4%, reflecting cost control and working-capital discipline, though fiscal fourth-quarter margin compression highlights sensitivity to volume.



(You can read the full research report on Gencor Industries here >>>)

