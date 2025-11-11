The Zacks Analyst Blog Accenture, Sanofi and Dell

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – November 11, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Accenture plc ACN, Sanofi SNY and Dell Technologies Inc. DELL.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Accenture plc, Sanofi and Dell Technologies Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Up as Government Shutdown Looks to End

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Accenture have underperformed the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry over the past year (-31.2% vs. -18.7%). The company is facing rising competition, which has led to increased talent costs and pricing pressures. Rapid acquisitions have made the company prone to integration risks. The Zacks analyst has a Neutral recommendation on the stock, and would advise a cheaper entry for investors.



Nevertheless, Accenture’s growth strategy focuses on delivering 360-degree value to stakeholders, which is an attractive aspect for the firm. This consulting services provider thrives on the robust demand for application modernization and maintenance, cloud enhancements, and cybersecurity.



Over the years, Accenture has leveraged buyouts to strengthen digital technology and capital project capabilities. Its cash position allows the company to explore different markets. Dividend-seeking investors will find this stock appealing. Also, its liquidity position is a tailwind.



(You can read the full research report on Accenture here >>>)



Sanofi’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+2.2% vs. +0.8%). The company beat third-quarter estimates for earnings and sales. Dupixent is a key top-line driver for Sanofi, as it enjoys strong demand across all approved indications and geographies. Sanofi possesses a leading vaccine portfolio.



Several new drugs were launched in the past couple of years that have become significant contributors to Sanofi's accelerated top-line growth profile. Sanofi has increased R&D investments and is achieving significant progress with its pipeline. It has also been active on the M&A front.



However, the generic erosion of Aubagio in all key markets, and lower sales from other mature products are hurting sales. Other headwinds include competitive pressure on influenza vaccines, regular pipeline setbacks and uncertainties from potential U.S. tariffs on EU exports.



(You can read the full research report on Sanofi here >>>)



Shares of Dell Technologies have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the year-to-date period (+25.2% vs. +8%). The company is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers, driven by ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI applications. It secured $8.2 billion in AI server orders, surpassing shipments and building a strong backlog. Strong enterprise demand for AI-optimized servers aids DELL.



A robust partner base that includes NVIDIA, Google and Microsoft has been a major growth driver. However, the company is facing a challenging macroeconomic environment, along with stiff competition in the PC market from companies like HP and Lenovo.



Dell Technologies faces challenges from weaker demand for traditional servers and storage in North America, slower federal spending, and declining consumer PC revenue. Supply-chain costs and competitive pressures in the AI market are also impacting profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Dell Technologies here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.