The Zacks Analyst Alphabet, Caterpillar,T-Mobile US and Onfolio

Chicago, IL – February 13, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Caterpillar Inc. CAT, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS and Onfolio Holdings, Inc. ONFO.

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., Caterpillar Inc. and T-Mobile US, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Onfolio Holdings, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports

Alphabet‘s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past six months (+53.1% vs. +45.7%). The company is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure, Google Cloud and Search. Google Cloud ended the fourth quarter of 2025 with $240 billion in backlog, up 55% sequentially.



GOOGL has more than 325 million paid subscriptions across consumer services with strong adoption for Google One and YouTube Premium. Google Gemini now has over 750 million monthly active users and the company sold more than 8 million paid seats of Gemini enterprise in Q4. Search is benefiting from AI Overviews and AI Mode that has driven growth in overall queries.



Launching of personal intelligence in AI Mode in search and the Gemini app bodes well for Alphabet’s prospects. YouTube is benefiting from the growing demand for shorts. However, stiff competition in cloud computing has been concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Shares of Caterpillar have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the past six months (+88.8% vs. +87.2%). The company continues to post revenue growth, driven by higher volumes across all segments.



Caterpillar returned to earnings growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 (albeit a modest 0.4%) after five quarters of declines. This a notable achievement given the ongoing tariff headwinds. This is expected to persist into 2026, with management projecting a $2.6 billion impact.

A record backlog of $51.2 billion should support future sales. The Construction Industries segment stands to benefit from rising construction activity in the United States and globally, while Resource Industries will gain from steady commodity demand.



In Power & Energy, sustainability initiatives and data-center investments are driving demand. Caterpillar’s focus on building aftermarket parts and service-related revenues (which generate high margins) will aid growth.



(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>>)



T-Mobile’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past six months (-16.2% vs. -2.7%). The company is affected by growing competition in a highly competitive and saturated U.S. wireless market. Fierce competition with a relatively fixed pool of customers is putting pressure on pricing. Its frequent acquisition strategy adds to integration risks.



Nevertheless, T-Mobile reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results, with both top and bottom lines beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is gaining from healthy growth in service revenues driven by industry-leading postpaid net customer additions.



In the fourth quarter, the company added 2.4 million postpaid net customers while postpaid net account additions were 261,000. Backed by robust demand for its postpaid services, the company has presented a bullish outlook for fiscal 2026. A strong focus on efficient capital management is a positive.



(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile here >>>)



Shares of Onfolio have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past six months (-52.7% vs. -7.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $2.5 million is witnessing persistent net losses, rising SG&A and limited evidence of sustainable profitability. Heavy amortization from acquisitions, rising debt and interest expenses, ongoing preferred equity dilution, and cash burn continue to pressure earnings quality and common shareholders.



A weakening equity base and tight liquidity further elevate execution and refinancing risks. Nevertheless, Onfolio presents a mixed investment profile, combining strong top-line momentum with balance sheet and profitability risks.



Onfolio is delivering solid revenue and gross margin expansion, driven by a diversified, high-margin portfolio spanning B2B marketing services and scalable B2C digital education products. Growth in recurring service contracts, subscription revenues, and early traction from AI-driven offerings supports operating leverage potential and reduces client concentration risks.



(You can read the full research report on Onfolio here >>>)

