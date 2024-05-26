YZJFH Clarifies Operations and Future Plans

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (SG:YF8) has released an update.

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (YZJFH) has clarified to its shareholders that there is no conflict of interest with its sister company, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. (YSL), as they operate in different sectors of the maritime industry, with YZJFH focusing on financial services and not competing in shipbuilding. YZJFH, maintaining separate management and decision-making processes from YSL, intends to explore potential joint ventures and partnerships in vessel operations. Additionally, the company has stated there are no current plans to merge with YSL or to privatize the group, reaffirming its commitment to its strategic goals.

