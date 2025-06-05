YY Group Holding Limited Expands Integrated Facility Management Division with Uniforce Security Acquisition

YY Group acquires Uniforce Security, enhancing its Integrated Facility Management division and expanding its security market presence.

YY Group Holding Limited has announced the acquisition of Uniforce Security Pte Ltd (UFS), enhancing its Integrated Facility Management (IFM) division and strengthening its position in the security market. UFS, an award-winning security provider, will benefit from YY Group's employment platform, YY Circle, to access skilled workers. This acquisition aims to create a comprehensive one-stop solution for clients by integrating UFS's security services with YY Group's offerings. The integration will occur in three phases focused on aligning services, technology, and commercial synergies. UFS's Managing Director will continue to lead the security division, and the acquisition is expected to contribute approximately US$35 million in revenue to YY Group over the next three years, tapping into the growing security sector in Singapore. The company will focus on resource sharing and internal restructuring to drive growth post-acquisition.

Potential Positives

YY Group's acquisition of Uniforce Security Pte Ltd strengthens its presence in the security market and expands its Integrated Facility Management division.

The acquisition is projected to contribute US$35 million in revenue over the next three years, enhancing YY Group's financial growth potential.

UFS's established clientele will allow YY Group to offer a broader range of services, positioning the company as a comprehensive one-stop solution provider.

The leadership continuity with UFS's current Managing Director remaining in charge ensures operational stability and retains expertise within the newly integrated division.

Potential Negatives

The press release primarily focuses on the acquisition and strategic plans, with limited disclosure about potential risks or challenges associated with integrating UFS into YY Group, which could create concerns about operational disruptions.

No specific details are provided about how the acquisition will be funded, which raises questions about potential impacts on cash flow or debt levels.

The mention of forward-looking statements highlights inherent risks and uncertainties, which may create unease among investors regarding the execution of projected revenue growth and market impact.

FAQ

What is YY Group's recent acquisition?

YY Group has acquired Uniforce Security Pte Ltd (UFS) to enhance its Integrated Facility Management division.

How will the acquisition impact YY Group's market presence?

The acquisition strengthens YY Group's presence in the security market and allows for expanded service offerings.

What are the projected financial benefits of this acquisition?

The acquisition is expected to contribute US$35 million in revenue over the next three years.

Who will lead the Security division after the acquisition?

Chew Chee Keong will continue as the Managing Director of the Security division under YY Group.

What is YY Group's vision post-acquisition?

The company aims to restructure and leverage shared resources to enhance business growth and client satisfaction.

$YYGH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $YYGH stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 19,146 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,973

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 13,080 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,843

UBS GROUP AG removed 400 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $668

CLEAR STREET LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Singapore , June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) (“YY Group”, “YYGH”, or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Uniforce Security Pte Ltd (UFS), marking a pivotal step in expanding the Company’s Integrated Facility Management (IFM) division. This strategic acquisition underscores the Company’s commitment to delivering comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions to clients worldwide.







Unlocking Synergies Across Divisions







The acquisition of UFS not only strengthens YY Group’s presence in the security market but also opens new avenues for collaboration across its ecosystem. As an award-winning provider in the security industry, UFS brings a proven track record of excellence and reliability. Through YY Circle, the Company’s innovative employment platform, UFS will have access to a reliable pipeline of skilled workers to meet its operational needs, ensuring seamless service delivery and operational excellence.





This integration into YYGH’s IFM division provides the opportunity to offer UFS’s well-established clientele a broader range of IFM services, positioning YY Group as a comprehensive one-stop solution provider in the market.











A One-Stop Solution for Modern Facility Needs







The acquisition of UFS positions YY Group as a leading provider of one-stop solutions by combining high-quality security services with its existing portfolio. “Our goal is to unify protocols, integrate advanced technology, and offer bundled services that redefine client satisfaction,” said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of YY Group Holding Limited.





The integration of UFS into the Company’s operations will occur in three dynamic phases:







Service & SOP Alignment: Standardizing operational protocols and performance benchmarks across both entities.



Service & SOP Alignment: Standardizing operational protocols and performance benchmarks across both entities.



Technology Integration: Incorporating UFS into YY Group’s digital ecosystem, augmented by smart sensors and advanced monitoring tools.



Technology Integration: Incorporating UFS into YY Group’s digital ecosystem, augmented by smart sensors and advanced monitoring tools.



Commercial Synergies: Creating compelling bundled service proposals for both existing and new clientele.

















Leadership Continuity and Expertise







To ensure seamless continuity and growth, UFS’s current Managing Director, Chew Chee Keong, will remain at the helm of the Security division. "I am excited to continue leading the Security division under the YY Group umbrella. Together, we will drive innovation and deliver even greater value to our clients," he said, emphasizing his commitment to the expanded role.







Financial Growth and Market Impact







The acquisition is projected to contribute US$35 million in revenue to YY Group over the next three years. UFS, with its strong track record and reported revenue of S$8.3 million (approximately US$6.4 million) in 2024, is set to bolster YY Group’s presence in Singapore’s US$88 billion security market. The Company believes in the continued growth of the security sector, as, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.27%, the sector is forecasted to reach US$114.7 billion by 2028.







Next Steps and Vision







YY Group’s immediate focus post-acquisition includes internal restructuring and leveraging shared resources to drive business growth, harnessing their collective strengths to streamline operations and offer unparalleled value to their clients.





This acquisition marks another milestone in the Company’s journey to redefine integrated facility management with innovative solutions and a client-first approach.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the Singapore security sector, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







About Uniforce Security Pte Ltd (UFS):







UFS is a premier provider of advanced security solutions in Singapore, renowned for its innovative technologies, tailored services, and unwavering dedication to safeguarding clients’ assets. With a team of highly trained professionals and a forward-thinking approach, UFS continues to set benchmarks in operational excellence and customer satisfaction.







About YY Group Holdings Limited:







YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.





Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.





Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.





For more information on the Company, please log on to





https://yygroupholding.com/





.







Investor Contact







Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial Officer





YY Group





Enquiries@yygroupholding.com





Mark Niu, Chief Strategy Officer,





YY Group





mark.niu@yygroupholding.com



