YY Group Holding Enters Into MOU With Obita

(RTTNews) - YY Group Holding Limited (YYGH) Wednesday announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Obita, a Singapore-based, enterprise-level cross-border payment and digital financial network.

Under the MOU, YY Group will integrate Obita's enterprise-grade, stablecoin payment infrastructure into its global gig workforce platforms and corporate operations, equipping YY Group with scalable, compliant rails for receivables, payables and treasury management.

Obita shared that its infrastructure is designed to simplify cross-border settlements for enterprises while maintaining high compliance and security standards.

Mike Fu, Group Chief Executive Officer of YY Group, said, "Cross-border payments are a key operational lever for scaling our global platform. Partnering with Obita enables us to optimize enterprise costs while delivering faster, more transparent, lower-cost settlement options to the hundreds of thousands of workers and clients we support worldwide. This positions YY Group to scale more efficiently, strengthen our margins and accelerate our global expansion initiatives."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.