YXT.com Partners with Siemens to Deploy AI-Powered Radnova Learning Platform for Workforce Upskilling in China

Siemens deploys YXT.com's AI-powered Radnova Learning Platform in China to enhance workforce training and facilitate digital transformation.

YXT.com Group Holding Limited has successfully partnered with Siemens to deploy its AI-powered Radnova Learning Platform in China, aimed at addressing workforce training needs as Siemens undergoes a transformation into a unified technology organization. The platform facilitates data integration with Siemens' existing learning management systems and offers a range of learning resources tailored to various employee roles, enhancing overall training effectiveness. YXT.com emphasizes its role in supporting large industrial enterprises in digital transformations, highlighting the significant market opportunities ahead. This collaboration adds to YXT.com's existing client base and reinforces its mission to empower organizational development through AI-enabled solutions.

YXT.com has successfully deployed its AI-powered Radnova Learning Platform for Siemens, a global industrial technology leader, highlighting the company's capability to serve large enterprise clients.

The partnership with Siemens supports YXT.com's strategic focus on aiding large industrial enterprises in their digital transformation, indicating a significant market opportunity for the company's services.

The Radnova platform enhances workforce training and operational effectiveness through seamless integration and personalized learning paths, establishing YXT.com as a valuable partner in upskilling initiatives.

YXT.com's expansion into international markets is emphasized by the establishment of an entity in Singapore, indicating growth potential beyond China.

YXT.com has not disclosed specific performance metrics or results from its partnership with Siemens, raising questions about the effectiveness of its AI-powered solutions.

The reliance on Siemens as a key partner may indicate a lack of diversification in YXT.com’s client base, potentially exposing the company to significant risks should the partnership falter.

Forward-looking statements in the press release caution about inherent risks and uncertainties, which could create doubt regarding the company's future performance and stability.

What is the Radnova Learning Platform?

The Radnova Learning Platform is an AI-powered tool by YXT.com that addresses workforce training challenges for enterprises.

How has Siemens implemented YXT.com's solutions?

Siemens deployed YXT.com's Radnova platform to support its transformation into a unified technology organization with comprehensive workforce upskilling.

What benefits does the Radnova Platform offer?

It offers seamless data integration, diverse learning resources, personalized learning paths, and features for mentorship and microlearning.

Why did Siemens choose YXT.com?

Siemens chose YXT.com for its proven AI-driven training solutions that facilitate digital transformation and enhance workforce management.

What is YXT.com's mission?

YXT.com aims to empower people and organizations through technology, enhancing enterprise productivity with AI-augmented learning solutions.

SUZHOU, China, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YXT.com Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YXT) (“YXT.com” or the “Company”), a provider of AI-enabled enterprise productivity solutions, today announced that the global industrial technology leader Siemens has successfully deployed YXT.com's AI-powered Radnova Learning Platform in China to address workforce training challenges as the company transforms into a "One Tech Company."





Siemens chose YXT.com to support its strategic transformation into a unified technology organization, requiring comprehensive workforce upskilling to align all business units under a cohesive digital framework. The Radnova platform delivers seamless data integration with Siemens' proprietary learning management systems, eliminating data silos while providing access to diverse learning resources including video courses, online seminars, and interactive learning tools.





YXT.com's AI-driven training solutions have proven instrumental across all phases of learning program development - from curriculum design to deployment and performance analytics - enabling personalized learning paths tailored to blue-collar workers' specific roles and skill levels while facilitating collaborative discussions and community building. This comprehensive approach has established a fully integrated learning ecosystem that measurably enhances training efficacy and delivers substantial organizational learning value.





Meanwhile, YXT.com's platform provides specialized microlearning and mentorship features that enhance operational effectiveness by enabling rapid creation and sharing of courses on critical topics like safety and sustainability. The mentorship functionality allows Siemens supervisors to independently manage apprentices, streamlining HR processes and strengthening overall workforce management.





"Manufacturing companies worldwide are recognizing that digital transformation must include AI-powered upskilling for their entire workforce," said Mr. Xiaoyan Lu, Director, Founder, and Chairman of the Board of YXT.com. "Our partnership with Siemens validates our strategy of targeting large industrial enterprises undergoing strategic transformations and demonstrates the significant market opportunity ahead of us."





YXT.com continues to expand its presence in the AI-powered workforce solutions market for manufacturing. With this Siemens partnership adding to thousands of existing enterprise clients, the Company maintains its focus on large-scale industrial customers navigating digital transformations in a growing market sector.







About Siemens







Siemens is a technology group that is active in nearly all countries of the world, focusing on the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, smart mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services.







About YXT.com







YXT.com (NASDAQ: YXT) is a technology company focusing on enterprise productivity solutions. With a mission to "Empower people and organization development through technology," The Company strives to become the supreme provider in building and boosting enterprise productivity by combining over a decade of experience in tech-enabled talent learning and development and with AI-augmented task copilots and unleashing the power of knowledge and synergy. Since its inception, YXT.com has supported and received recognition from numerous Global and China Fortune 500 companies.





YXT.com operates its business in China through "Jiangsu Radnova Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.," formerly known as "Jiangsu Yunxuetang Network Technology Co., Ltd.". YXT.com has established an entity in Singapore to serve as a headquarter for its overseas business to be conducted in the future, with the "Radnova" trademark to serve international markets.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to”, or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







Contact







Robin Yang





ICR, LLC





YXT.IR@icrinc.com





+1 (646) 405-4883



