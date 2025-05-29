Yum China Inks Agreements To Repurchase $510 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC), a Chinese fast-food restaurant company, said on Thursday that it has inked share repurchase agreements in the U.S. and Hong Kong to repurchase around $510 million of shares.

The repurchase drive announced for the second half will begin on July 1. This represents a 42% increase compared to the share repurchase agreements of $360 million announced for the first half.

The total capital return for 2025 will be at least $1.2 billion, assuming a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share.

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, said: "Yum China is committed to maintaining a dual focus: investing in driving business growth and returning excess capital to shareholders. This approach is supported by our healthy cash position and strong cash generation capabilities. We remain on track to return $3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases from 2025 to 2026, in addition to the $1.5 billion delivered in 2024."

