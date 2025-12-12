Yum China Boosts Share Buyback Authorization To $5.4 Bln

(RTTNews) - Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC), a restaurant company, on Friday announced that its Board has increased its share repurchase authorization by $1 billion to an aggregate of $5.4 billion.

The authorization has no expiration date.

The increase brings the total remaining authorization to approximately $1.2 billion.

From 2017 to December 11, the Company repurchased approximately 97.7 million shares of stock for $4.2 billion.

Yum China closed the regular trading session on December 12, at $47.62, high $0.68 or 1.45%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $48.09, gaining $0.47 or 0.99%, as of 12:20 AM EST.

