YPF-Led VMOS Project in Argentina Gets Shell and Chevron as Partners

YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF recently announced that Shell plc SHEL and Chevron Corporation CVX will join the Vaca Muerta Oil Sur (VMOS) project as shareholders, providing a major boost to Argentina’s energy exports, expected to generate up to $15 billion annually, with expansions increasing that figure to $20 billion.

An Overview of the VMOS Project

VMOS, formed by a consortium of YPF, Pan American Energy, Pampa Energía, Vista Energy and Pluspetrol, is a key step in developing Argentina’s largest oil transport infrastructure, which will boost Vaca Muerta's export capacity.

The project involves a 437-kilometer pipeline stretching from the Vaca Muerta oil fields to a newly planned export terminal in Punta Colorada, Río Negro. With an initial capacity of 550,000 barrels per day (expandable to 700,000), the pipeline is expected to be operational by late 2026.

YPF, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold),has also gained new exploration blocks in Neuquén covering 676.2 square kilometers to further enhance production. The projected total investment of the project is $3 billion and $1.7 billion of financing has already been secured successfully, with the consortium seeking further incentives to accelerate the progress.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A Strategic Step Toward Global Energy Leadership

The participation of Shell and Chevron had been anticipated since late 2024 but was only formalized recently. As Argentina pushes for greater oil exports, this pipeline will play a pivotal role in securing foreign investment and revenues, making it a strategic pillar for the country’s energy future.

The Vaca Muerta Sur project represents a bold move to solidify Argentina’s standing as a key global energy player.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.