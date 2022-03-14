YouTube Vanced To Shut Down Due To Legal Reasons

(RTTNews) - YouTube Vanced, a popular community modification of the YouTube Android app that allows users to watch YouTube without ads, has been discontinued following a legal move from YouTube owner Google.

Vanced, a third-party YouTube app for Android, blocks all ads and offers premium YouTube features for free. It offers various customisation options, including a true black theme and re-enabling the dislike button, among other things. With the Vanced app, users were also allowed to play videos in the background. For these options, the YouTube users were required to take a Premium subscription.

Recently, Google sent the Vanced developers a cease and desist letter, asking them to remove all references to 'YouTube', change the logo, and remove all links related to YouTube products.

In a tweet, Vanced creators said they have had to discontinue the project due to legal reasons.

The developers tweeted, "In the coming days, the download links on the website will be taken down. We know this is not something you wanted to hear but it's something we need to do. Thank you all for supporting us over the years."

Meanwhile, the app will continue to work for anyone who has already installed it on Android, but it is likely to stop at some point soon without any future updates.

As per reports, YouTube recently had sent similar cease and desist letters to two popular Discord bots, Groovy and Rhythm, which allowed listening to music.

