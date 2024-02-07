YouTube Plans On Building Specialized App For Apple's Vision Pro Headset

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) YouTube is reportedly working on a specialized app for the Apple Vision Pro headset, according to The Verge.

YouTube's spokesperson, Jessica Gibby, confirmed the company's plans to release a Vision Pro app in the future, but specific details about the app have not yet been disclosed. Gibby stated that YouTube is excited about the launch of Vision Pro and is committed to ensuring that YouTube users have a great experience in Safari.

Currently, Vision Pro users can only access YouTube through the Safari web browser.

However, Apple's spokesperson has expressed concerns about the quality of YouTube's 360 and 3D videos on the platform. While YouTube has not commented on VR and 360 video support for the Vision Pro app, it is expected that the app will offer a more immersive viewing experience for users of the headset.

The dedicated YouTube app for the Vision Pro headset is still in development, and the exact timeline for its release remains uncertain.

Nonetheless, this new development could potentially revolutionize the way YouTube videos are consumed, especially for Apple Vision Pro users who are keen on a better viewing experience.

